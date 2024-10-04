Try These Anti-Inflammatory Foods This Fall

Pumpkin helps reduce inflammation by neutralising free radicals that can cause cellular damage

Inflammation is the body's natural response to injury, infection, or stress, aimed at protecting and healing damaged tissues. Chronic inflammation, if left unchecked, can contribute to various health issues like heart disease, diabetes, and autoimmune conditions. Anti-inflammatory foods help by reducing the body's inflammatory response through their nutrient-rich profiles, often containing antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals. During fall, as the weather changes and immune systems become more vulnerable, consuming anti-inflammatory foods becomes essential to strengthen immunity, manage stress on the body, and protect against seasonal illnesses. Keep reading as we share a list of anti-inflammatory foods you can have this fall.

9 Anti-inflammatory foods for this fall

1. Pumpkin

Rich in beta-carotene and vitamin A, pumpkin helps reduce inflammation by neutralising free radicals that can cause cellular damage. Its fibre content also promotes gut health, which is closely linked to regulating the body's inflammatory response. Pumpkin soup or roasted pumpkin is a perfect fall option.

2. Sweet potatoes

Sweet potatoes are packed with anti-inflammatory compounds like beta-carotene, vitamins C and E, and fibre. These nutrients help combat oxidative stress and inflammation in the body. Their natural sweetness makes them ideal for cozy fall meals, whether baked or mashed.

3. Turmeric

The curcumin in turmeric is one of the most potent natural anti-inflammatories. It has been widely studied for its ability to reduce inflammation, especially in conditions like arthritis. Adding turmeric to soups, curries, or teas in the fall can help keep inflammation in check as the weather turns colder.

4. Ginger

Ginger contains compounds like gingerol, which have anti-inflammatory and antioxidant effects. It is particularly effective in easing muscle soreness and reducing inflammation in the digestive system. Fall teas or warm meals with ginger can be soothing as the weather cools down.

5. Pomegranates

These jewel-like seeds are full of antioxidants and anti-inflammatory compounds that can help reduce inflammation in the body, especially in joints and muscles. Pomegranates are a great fall snack and can also be added to salads or oatmeal for an anti-inflammatory boost.

6. Kale

A member of the cruciferous vegetable family, kale is loaded with flavonoids and polyphenols that help fight inflammation. Its high fibre content also supports a healthy gut, further reducing inflammation in the body. Incorporating kale into fall soups or sautéed dishes makes for a healthy addition to your meals.

7. Walnuts

Walnuts are rich in omega-3 fatty acids, which are well-known for their anti-inflammatory benefits. These healthy fats reduce inflammation in the cardiovascular system and help maintain brain health. Adding walnuts to fall-inspired salads, oatmeal, or snacks is an easy way to boost anti-inflammatory properties.

8. Cinnamon

A warming spice commonly used in fall, cinnamon contains cinnamaldehyde, an active compound with anti-inflammatory properties. It helps reduce swelling and inflammation, particularly in relation to metabolic conditions like diabetes. Adding cinnamon to fall beverages, oatmeal, or baked goods can enhance both flavour and health benefits.

Enjoying these foods is an excellent way to take advantage of their anti-inflammatory benefits, especially during the fall.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.