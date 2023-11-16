Try These 10 Fall Drinks To Boost Your Immunity This Winter

Apple cider is packed with vitamin C, which helps boost immune function

Having a strong immune system is important during fall and winter due to the cold weather. Fortunately, certain foods and drinks have immunity-boosting qualities and can protect us from falling sick. Continue reading as we share simple recipes for drinks you can make at home for better immunity.

10 Fall drinks that can boost your immunity this winter:

1. Golden milk

This warm and soothing drink is made with turmeric, ginger, and coconut milk. Turmeric is rich in antioxidants and has anti-inflammatory properties, which can boost the immune system and reduce inflammation in the body. To prepare, heat coconut milk, turmeric, ginger, cinnamon, and a sweetener of your choice in a saucepan. Strain and enjoy!

2. Spiced apple cider

Apple cider is packed with vitamin C, which helps boost immune function. Adding warming spices like cinnamon, cloves, and nutmeg can further enhance its immune-boosting properties. Simply heat apple cider in a pot and add spices to taste. Simmer and strain before serving.

3. Hot lemon and honey water

This classic combination is well-known for its immune-boosting benefits. Lemons are rich in vitamin C and antioxidants, while honey has antibacterial properties. Squeeze the juice of half a lemon into a mug, add hot water, and sweeten with honey.

4. Pomegranate green tea

Green tea contains beneficial antioxidants and is often associated with improved immune function. Pomegranate juice adds extra antioxidants and a delicious flavour. Simply brew a cup of green tea, let it cool slightly, and mix in pomegranate juice.

5. Elderberry tea

Elderberries are known for their immune-boosting properties and can help reduce the severity and duration of cold and flu symptoms. Steep dried elderberries in hot water for 15-20 minutes, strain, and enjoy as a tea.

6. Pumpkin spice smoothie

Pumpkin puree is rich in beta-carotene, a powerful antioxidant that converts to vitamin A in the body, promoting a healthy immune system. Blend pumpkin puree, almond milk, banana, pumpkin spice, and a sweetener of your choice for a creamy and nutritious smoothie.

7. Ginger and lemon tea

Both ginger and lemon have antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties. Simply grate fresh ginger and squeeze lemon juice into a mug of hot water. Let it steep for a few minutes before drinking.

8. Berry blast smoothie

Berries are packed with vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants that can support immune health. Blend mixed berries, spinach, yogurt, and a natural sweetener to create a tasty and nutritious smoothie.

9. Immune-boosting hot chocolate

Dark chocolate is rich in antioxidants, and adding immune-boosting ingredients like cinnamon and a touch of cayenne pepper can further enhance its benefits. Heat milk of your choice, cocoa powder, cinnamon, and a pinch of cayenne pepper in a saucepan. Sweeten with a natural sweetener if desired.

10. Chamomile and lavender tea

Chamomile and lavender are known for their calming properties, helping to reduce stress and promote a good night's sleep. Steep chamomile and dried lavender flowers in hot water for several minutes, strain, and enjoy before bed.

Remember, aside from consuming these fall drinks, maintaining a balanced diet, regular exercise, and getting adequate sleep are also crucial for a healthy immune system.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.