Top Cosmetologist Says Skin Peeling Can Be Serious; Know The Causes And Treatment

Peeling off of skin is a recurring problem for many. Usually, this condition is either superficial or caused by extreme cold winds, which results in windburn. Windburn symptoms are similar to sunburn symptoms and may include red, burning and sore skin. The skin may peel off as it begins to heal. Superficial skin peeling is normal and may improve over time. For other causes, Dr Geetika Mittal Gupta, a cosmetologist, has shared some insights that can be helpful in identifying the cause and addressing the problem. In an Instagram post, she said skin peeling can be a result of internal or external causes like burns or exposure to environmental irritants such as cold winds.

Sometimes we notice our skin turning red and causing pain after we remain in extremely cold weather without adequate protection. This results in windburn. When the skin peels off causing pain, it is a sign of a serious problem and should be evaluated and treated by a doctor, said Dr Geetika.

She also outlined some other causes why our skin peels off. As per Dr Geetika, washing the skin with hot water may also result in this skin condition. Also, people often try to remove the dead skin cells from the outer layer of their skin. While they may think it makes their skin appear better, it should be avoided as it may do more harm than good. Over exfoliation can cause skin to peel off, she added.

Dehydration and not applying skincare products too can cause this skin problem in those with sensitive skin.

