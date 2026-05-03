Too Much Citric Acid? Side Effects You Shouldn't Ignore

From fizzy drinks and packaged juices to candies and even some medicines, citric acid is everywhere. Naturally present in fruits like lemons and oranges, it is generally safe in moderate amounts. But consuming too much, especially from processed sources, can lead to unwanted side effects. According to a study in the journal BMC Medical Informatics and Decision Making, excessive intake of citric acid, particularly manufactured forms, can cause side effects like tooth enamel erosion, abdominal pain, and skin/eye irritation. Potential issues linked to high consumption include joint pain, muscle stiffness, and respiratory distress. In clinical scenarios (e.g., dialysis), overdose can cause metabolic imbalances like hypocalcemia.

What Is Citric Acid And Why Is It Used?

Citric acid is a natural compound that gives citrus fruits their sour taste. In the food industry, it is widely used as a preservative, flavour enhancer, and acidity regulator. While small amounts are harmless, excessive intake, particularly through processed foods and beverages, can irritate your body.

Also read: Sick Of Heartburn? These Home Remedies Can Help Right Away

Common Side Effects Of Excess Intake

Tooth Enamel Erosion

Frequent exposure to acidic foods and drinks can wear down tooth enamel, leading to sensitivity and a higher risk of cavities.

Digestive Discomfort

High intake may irritate the stomach lining, causing symptoms like:

Heartburn

Nausea

Abdominal discomfort

This is especially relevant for people prone to acid reflux.

Mouth Irritation

Citric acid can cause sores or irritation in the mouth, particularly if consumed in concentrated forms.

Skin Reactions

In rare cases, contact with citric acid in cosmetics or topical products may lead to irritation in sensitive individuals.

Natural vs Added Citric Acid

It is important to distinguish between naturally occurring citric acid in fruits and added citric acid in processed foods.

Natural sources (like lemons) come with fibre, vitamins, and antioxidants

Added forms are often concentrated and consumed in larger quantities through packaged products

Most side effects are linked to excessive intake of the added form.

Who Should Be More Careful?

Certain individuals may be more sensitive to citric acid:

People with acid reflux or digestive issues

Those with sensitive teeth

Individuals consuming large amounts of soft drinks or packaged juices

How Much Is Too Much?

There is no strict daily limit for citric acid, but moderation is key.

You may be overdoing it if you:

Frequently consume fizzy drinks or sour candies

Experience recurring mouth or stomach irritation

Notice increased tooth sensitivity

Tips To Reduce Risk

Limit intake of processed and acidic beverages

Rinse your mouth with water after consuming citrus foods

Avoid brushing teeth immediately after acidic foods

Opt for whole fruits instead of packaged options

Read food labels to track added acids

Also read: Why Are Citrus Fruits Considered Healthy?

When To See A Doctor

If you experience persistent symptoms like severe heartburn, dental pain, or mouth sores, it is advisable to consult a healthcare professional. Citric acid is safe and even beneficial in natural forms, but too much, especially from processed foods, can cause problems. Being mindful of your intake and choosing whole, balanced foods can help you enjoy its benefits without the side effects.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information