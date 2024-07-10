Too Busy To Stay Active? Try These Tricks To Ensure You Are Moving Your Body

By incorporating these tricks into your daily routine, you can stay active even with a busy schedule

Staying active is essential for overall health, as regular physical activity improves cardiovascular health, strengthens muscles, boosts mental well-being, and helps maintain a healthy weight. For those with busy schedules, incorporating small but effective tricks can significantly help in maintaining an active lifestyle. Below we share tricks to keep you more active even if you have a busy schedule. These tricks ensure that even those with the busiest schedules can achieve the health benefits of regular exercise, promoting long-term wellness and reducing the risk of chronic diseases.

Follow these tricks to incorporate exercise into your busy schedule:

1. Incorporate short workouts

Short bursts of exercise throughout the day can add up to significant activity levels. Use 5-10 minute breaks for quick exercises like jumping jacks, squats, or push-ups. Apps that provide short workout routines can be very helpful.

2. Use active transportation

Walking or biking instead of driving integrates physical activity into your daily routine. Walk or bike to work, school, or while running errands whenever possible. If driving is necessary, park further away and walk the remaining distance.

3. Take the stairs

Climbing stairs is a great way to get your heart pumping and strengthen your legs. Choose stairs over elevators or escalators at work, in shopping malls, or in any multi-story building.

4. Desk exercises

Desk exercises combat the negative effects of prolonged sitting and keep you active. Incorporate stretching, leg lifts, seated marches, and other simple exercises you can do at your desk during work hours.

5. Active meetings

Walking meetings combine physical activity with work, improving both health and productivity. Suggest walking meetings instead of sitting in a conference room. Walk around the office or go outside if the weather permits.

6. Stand more often

Standing burns more calories than sitting and reduces the risks associated with prolonged sitting. Use a standing desk or take standing breaks every hour. Try standing while talking on the phone or during virtual meetings.

7. Exercise with family

Family workouts provide motivation and ensure you spend quality time together while staying active. Plan family activities that involve movement, such as playing sports, hiking, or dancing. Make it a regular part of your routine.

8. Workout videos

Workout videos offer structured exercise routines that you can follow at home, saving time on commuting to the gym. Find online workout videos that suit your fitness level and schedule. Set aside time in your day to follow along, whether it's early morning, during lunch, or in the evening.

9. Utilise waiting time

Using waiting time for exercise helps fit in activity without taking extra time from your day. Do calf raises while waiting in line, stretch while waiting for the microwave, or perform a few exercises while waiting for a conference call to start.

10. Fitness apps

Fitness apps provide reminders, track progress, and offer personalised workout plans, making it easier to stay active. Choose an app that aligns with your fitness goals and schedule. Set reminders for workouts, track your activity, and follow the app's guidance to stay consistent.

By incorporating these tricks into your daily routine, you can stay active even with a busy schedule. Each method helps by seamlessly integrating physical activity into your day, ensuring you maintain good health and fitness without needing large blocks of dedicated workout time.

