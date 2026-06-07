Amidst the recent surge in Ebola virus cases in several parts of Africa, Chhattisgarh Health Minister Shyam Bihari Jaiswal on Saturday said the state is "fully prepared to handle any potential virus infection", while also announcing a new public grievance helpline under the Chief Minister's office. The Health Minister emphasised that all necessary measures have been put in place across hospitals and quarantine facilities to ensure public safety. He also informed that the three individuals who were isolated in Durg are nationals from African countries and quarantined for 21 days as a precautionary measure.

Speaking to reporters, Jaiswal said, "We have been fully prepared across the state at every level for a month now...the three individuals placed in isolation in Durg are nationals from African countries and have been quarantined for 21 days as a precautionary measure. So far, tests have not confirmed the presence of the virus, nor are they exhibiting any symptoms."

In addition, Jaiswal highlighted the launch of the Chhattisgarh CM helpline for public grievance redressal.

He said, "We are launching this initiative with confidence, and it will certainly bring significant relief to the people of the state and boost their trust in the government. If a CM provides a toll-free number to the public, it implies that some issues might not otherwise reach him. This initiative ensures those matters reach the CM."

Further, commenting on the recent resignation of Karnataka Minister Ramalinga Reddy from the state cabinet, he added, "These parties lack any ideology and have no concern for the nation. They contest elections solely for the sake of power. Their only intent is to enjoy the privileges of power...their party's ideology is not based on any specific principle. They lack a coherent approach, discipline, or a defined doctrine."

Jaiswal's remarks come as the state continues its proactive monitoring and precautionary measures to prevent any outbreak, reinforcing the government's commitment to public health and safety. The Health Department is on high alert following the detection of symptoms associated with the dangerous virus.

The Central Government has advised citizens to avoid non-essential travel to Congo, Uganda and South Sudan.

In light of the reported outbreaks of Ebola Disease in Congo and Uganda, the World Health Organisation (WHO), under the International Health Regulations (IHR), 2005, on May 17, 2026, determined the situation to be a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC).

Meanwhile, on Friday, a suspected case of Ebola virus disease was reported in Rajasthan after a foreign national visiting the State from Uganda exhibited Ebola-like symptoms, prompting health authorities to activate precautionary protocols while awaiting laboratory confirmation.

The woman from Uganda who arrived in Jaipur from Sharjah was flagged during routine airport screening after exhibiting symptoms consistent with Ebola virus disease. She has since been admitted to RUHS Hospital in Jaipur and placed in strict isolation.

Samples from the woman are being sent to a specialised laboratory in Pune for testing.

Ebola disease is a viral haemorrhagic fever caused by infection with the Bundibugyo virus strain of Ebola virus. It is a serious disease with a high mortality rate. At present, no vaccines or specific treatments have been approved to prevent or treat Ebola disease caused by the Bundibugyo virus strain.

India has not reported any confirmed case of Ebola Disease caused by the Bundibugyo virus strain.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)