This Weight Loss-Friendly Summer Drink Can Boost Your Gut Health, Here's How

The summer season is here and the need to stay hydrated has become more important than ever. During the summer season, your body loses more water and you become more prone to dehydration. Untreated dehydration can affect your overall well-being in more ways than one. Therefore, it is essential to look for options other than just water. Till now, you might be drinking chaach, lemon water, juices or shakes. We have another interesting option that you can add to your summer diet. This drink is not just hydrating but also aids in weight loss. So, if you are trying to lose weight this summer, you must not miss this interesting combination.

Weight loss-friendly summer drink

Nutritionist Lovneet Batra took to Instagram and shared an interesting mix in her stories.

She recommends adding some sabja seeds to a glass of coconut water. Try this drink and it will offer you many health benefits.

Some of the health benefits of coconut water and sabja seeds:

1. Suppresses hunger:

Sabja seeds are loaded with protein and fibre. These two nutrients play a crucial role in the weight loss process. They help you stay full for longer and reduce overall calorie consumption.

2. Leaves a cooling effect:

Sabja seeds are a natural body coolant. These seeds reduce body heat and leave a soothing effect on your stomach.

On the other hand, coconut water also leaves a cooling effect on your body.

3. Supports gut health:

Both sabja seeds and coconut water improve digestion and boost gut health.

Other than this you can also try: Sattu, buttermilk, fresh fruit or vegetable juice, lemon water, coconut water, jaljeera, sugarcane juice and many more.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.