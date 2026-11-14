This Surprising Brain Difference May Explain Why Some Kids Struggle With Math: Study

Stanford researchers have found that children who consistently struggle with mathematics may have underlying differences in the way their brains manage problem-solving strategies. Children with developmental dyscalculia took longer to switch between strategies, were less responsive to changes in difficulty and found it harder to improve their approaches over time, as per the ScienceDaily website.

Researchers also identified distinct patterns of brain activity associated with these challenges, which could predict certain math-related abilities.

For some children, learning math is much more difficult than it is for their classmates. Even when they practice and receive instruction, they may continue to struggle with problems that other children their age can solve more easily. Researchers are now uncovering clues about why these difficulties persist, and the answers may involve more than an understanding of numbers.

One possible explanation lies in differences in how the brain selects and manages strategies for solving problems. A new study from Stanford University suggests that children with persistent math difficulties may have trouble adjusting their approach when faced with different mathematical challenges. The researchers also identified distinctive patterns of brain activity associated with these struggles, as per ScienceDaily website.

The findings, published in JNeurosci, come from research led by Oliver Lasnick and colleagues at Stanford University. Their work focused on children with a condition that causes ongoing difficulty with mathematical problem solving (developmental dyscalculia). Although the condition has been recognized for years, scientists are still working to understand the specific thinking processes and brain mechanisms that contribute to it.

Why Some Children Struggle With Math Strategies

To investigate these challenges, the Stanford team studied 68 children between the ages of 8 and 10. They examined how the children approached math problems, how effectively they used different strategies, and how their brain activity related to their performance.

Solving a math problem often requires more than knowing numbers or remembering arithmetic facts. Children must also decide which approach will work best. For example, a child might count individual numbers to find an answer or use a more efficient method based on a familiar mathematical relationship. As problems become more difficult, the ability to recognize when a different strategy is needed can become increasingly important.

The researchers found that children with developmental dyscalculia were generally less effective at using different mathematical strategies than children without the condition. They took longer to shift from one method to another and were less responsive when the difficulty of a problem changed.

According to ScienceDaily website, another important difference involved learning to choose better strategies over time. While other children became more effective at selecting appropriate approaches, those with developmental dyscalculia did not show the same improvement. This suggests that their difficulties may involve not only performing calculations but also deciding how to approach a problem in the first place.

Brain Activity Reveals New Clues to Math Difficulties

The researchers also examined patterns of brain activity to better understand what might be happening behind these behavioral differences.

They discovered that activity within a particular brain system differed between children with developmental dyscalculia and those who were more skilled at selecting and using math strategies. These neural patterns were not simply unrelated differences. They could also predict how effectively children counted and how well they switched between approaches when solving problems.

The findings highlight the possible importance of several mental abilities that extend beyond mathematics itself. These include attention, memory, and cognitive flexibility, which is the ability to adjust thinking or behavior when circumstances change.

Such abilities are part of what researchers often call executive functions. These mental processes help people organize information, stay focused on a task, hold relevant details in mind, and change plans when an approach is not working. In mathematics, they can help a child keep track of numbers, compare possible solutions, and recognize when to try a different method, as per the study published on the website.

The Stanford findings suggest that difficulties involving these processes may contribute to the development of dyscalculia. Differences in brain activity may also help explain why some children have persistent trouble choosing and changing problem-solving strategies.

However, the observed connections do not establish that the brain activity differences directly cause the condition. They provide new evidence about the cognitive and neural processes associated with these mathematical difficulties.

Understanding Why Math Struggles Differ Between Children

An important conclusion is that developmental dyscalculia does not appear to involve one simple problem shared by every affected child. Instead, different children may experience difficulties involving several interacting mental processes.

As Lasnick explains, "Importantly, this study also emphasizes the individual variability observed in dyscalculia, further demonstrating that the disorder reflects cognitive and neural dysfunction across multiple processes."

By connecting children's mathematical behavior with measurable differences in brain activity, the research offers a more detailed picture of why math can be persistently challenging for some students.

The findings also point toward the importance of looking beyond whether a child gets the correct answer. Understanding how children choose strategies, adapt to more difficult problems, and manage the mental demands of mathematics could ultimately help researchers develop better ways to identify and support those with developmental dyscalculia, as per the study published on the ScienceDaily website.