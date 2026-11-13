From Salma Hayek To Angelina Jolie: Celebrities Who Battled Gestational Diabetes

Gestational diabetes is a type of diabetes that develops during pregnancy when the body cannot produce enough insulin to manage the hormonal changes associated with pregnancy. It usually begins around the 24th to 28th week. Detection often occurs through routine screening during pregnancy, typically via a glucose tolerance test conducted around the midpoint of the second trimester. If a pregnant woman has risk factors such as obesity, a family history of diabetes, or has previously given birth to a large baby, doctors may opt to test her earlier.

Common symptoms of gestational diabetes may include increased thirst, frequent urination, fatigue, and blurred vision. However, many women with gestational diabetes may not experience noticeable symptoms, which is why regular screening during pregnancy is essential. If left untreated, gestational diabetes can lead to complications for both the mother and the baby, making early detection and management crucial.

Several celebrities from Bollywood and Hollywood have struggled with gestational diabetes during their pregnancies. Here are some of them.

Celebrities diagnosed with gestational diabetes

1. Salma Hayek

The actress developed gestational diabetes while pregnant with her daughter Valentina, experiencing severe nausea throughout her pregnancy before realising high blood sugar was the cause. According to reports, she managed the condition by avoiding high-sugar fruits and maintaining a careful diet.

2. Angelina Jolie

Jolie was diagnosed with gestational diabetes while expecting her twins. She worked closely with a nutritionist and followed a specialised diet to keep her blood sugar stable for a healthy delivery.

READ | Gestational Diabetes: What Is The Oral Glucose Tolerance Test And How To Prepare For It

3. Mariah Carey

The singer faced a difficult pregnancy with her twins that included gestational diabetes and preeclampsia. For the unversed, preeclampsia is a serious pregnancy-related complication characterised by new-onset high blood pressure and signs of damage to another organ system.

4. Meghan Trainor

The singer-songwriter and television star shared that she was diagnosed with gestational diabetes during her first pregnancy, noting that she had a family history of the condition. She successfully kept her levels under control through strict dietary management.

5. Celina Jaitly

The Bollywood actress experienced gestational diabetes during her twin pregnancies, which required strict dietary restrictions alongside other physical complications. She has spoken candidly about the emotional toll of managing blood sugar while carrying twins and emphasised the importance of early testing.

6. Dipika Kakar

Dipika Kakar, who was diagnosed with Stage 2 liver cancer in May 2025, was also diagnosed with gestational diabetes in her third trimester.

READ | Can Women With Diabetes Have A Healthy Pregnancy? Doctors Explain

7. Debina Bonnerjee

The television actress opened up on social media about developing gestational diabetes after initially giving in to pregnancy cravings for fast food. She successfully controlled the condition by eliminating starchy and outside foods and adhering to a strict diet.

During pregnancy, the placenta releases hormones to support the growing baby. These hormones can cause insulin resistance by blocking how insulin functions in the mother's body. When the pancreas cannot produce enough extra insulin to counter this, glucose accumulates in the bloodstream instead of being utilised by cells for energy. Gestational diabetes is typically detected through an oral glucose tolerance test (OGTT).

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