Protein-Packed, Delicious Veg Galouti Kebab? This Viral Snack Might Be Your New Guilt-Free Indulgence

Maintaining a healthy diet can be challenging, especially when it seems like all the foods we love are off-limits. The key to a balanced lifestyle is finding nutritious options that are both delicious and satisfying. One of the most effective ways to achieve this is by incorporating protein-rich foods into our diets. Protein not only helps build and repair tissues but also keeps us full for longer, reducing cravings for unhealthy snacks. Nutritionist Pooja Malhotra shares her high-protein veg galouti kebab recipe that you can easily make at home. This protein-packed, melt-in-your-mouth delicacy is a vegetarian twist on the traditional Lucknowi dish, typically made with minced meat. Pooja uses soya chunks mixed with aromatic spices and herbs to create a flavorful and healthy snack.

Here is the full recipe for veg galouti kebab:

1. Heat some oil in a pan, throw in some garlic cloves and add chopped onion, carrots, cabbage or any other veggies of your choice.

2. Add salt and cover the pan, cook for a few minutes on low flame.

3. Add 2 cups of soaked and heated soya chunks. Cook for a few more minutes. Then allow it to cool before you blitz the mixture in a grinder jar.

4. Transfer the mixture to a mixing bowl. Add 1 cup crumbled paneer, salt, dhaniya powder, red chilli powder, amchoor and jeera powder. Mix it all and shape it to form kebabs.

5. Heat and grease a pan and pan fry the kebabs with little oil on low flame on both sides.

6. For roti, mix 1/2 cups of besan and jowar flour each. Add salt and chilli powder, then some water and mix to form a thin pouring batter.

7. For toppings use pickled onions (in vinegar and Kashmiri mirch), green chutney and hung curd dip. Now lay out the roti, the kebab on top, some pickled onions, hung curd dip and green chutney. Serve and enjoy.

We know what we're having for dinner today. Don't you?

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.