Luke Coutinho's Lung Cleanse: This Magic Lung Tea Can Give Your Lungs Their Long Due Detox

The magic lung tea can be easily prepared at home

Air pollution harms you in more ways than you can imagine. It can increase risk of respiratory illness, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and much more. Lifestyle coach Luke Coutinho agrees and makes the attempt of creating a Lung Cleanse that can help people beat the ill effects of air pollution. From breathing exercises to foods, drinks and lifestyle changes, he has shared a lot of useful tips and tricks that can help you prevent harmful effects of air pollution. In this article, we will talk about the magic lung tea, that can give your lungs the much needed detox.

Magic lung tea for lung detox

This magic lung tea is simple to prepare and can even be helpful for those who are suffering from irritating cough consistently. Here's how you can prepare it.

The magic lung tea can be prepared by taking 1 inch piece of ginger or 1 tsp of ginger powder. Then, take 1 ceylon cinnamon stick or a a pinch of cinnamon powder. A few leaves of fresh tulsi (basil), 1 tsp of dry oregano leaves, 3 pepper corns, 2 crushed elaichi or cardamom, 1/4 tsp of fennel seeds, a pinch of ajwain and some jeera. You can also take 2 cloves of crushed garlic if you want.

All of the above ingredients need to be added in 2 cups of boiling water. Boil the water for 10 minutes and then simmer. Strain the ingredients and have this magic lung tea warm.

In case you feel the taste is too pungent, you can add some honey or jaggery to sweeten the taste.

This lung tea can be effective home remedy for those experiencing cough, sneezing or breathing problems because of air pollution. Ingredients like cardamom, cinnamon, ginger, pepper corn and tulsi in warm water can be relieving for your throat and cough. They are great for boosting digestion as well.

Alongside the magic lung tea, make sure that you consume a healthy balanced diet and exercise. Breathing exercises are also important to provide sufficient oxygen to your lungs, but we will talk about them in the next article. Stay tuned for more information on Luke Coutinho's lung cleanse.

(Luke Coutinho, Holistic Lifestyle Coach - Integrative Medicine)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.