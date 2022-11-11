Air Pollution: Here's Why And How To Detox Your Lungs

Air Pollution: Wear a mask to restrict exposure to pollutants

Infections, lung cancer, and chronic lung conditions like asthma can all be caused by or made worse by poor air quality. The danger is higher for individuals who already have lung illnesses. The current spike in poor air quality has further worsened our exposure to pollutants. You may notice a sudden appearance of symptoms if you are exposed to high pollution levels, such as on a busy road or during a high pollution episode. These include coughing, feeling out of breath, and inflamed airways. You should see your doctor for a review if you discover that these symptoms occur frequently.

High pollution levels can exacerbate lung-related symptoms, such as an asthma attack or a COPD flare-up if you have one. When pollution levels are high, asthma sufferers may find they need to use their reliever inhaler more frequently than usual. It's crucial that you routinely use your preventer inhaler.

Luckily, there are various methods to enhance lung health without using medications and mixtures. Lungs are self-cleaning systems that will start to repair once they are not exposed to pollution anymore. Continue reading to understand effective ways through which you can cleanse your lungs and reduce further degradation due to air pollution.

Air pollution: Protective and corrective measures to detox your lungs:

1. Exercise regularly

Regular exercise can help people maintain healthy lungs in addition to improving their physical and emotional well-being and lowering their chance of developing a number of diseases. Exercise makes the muscles work harder, which speeds up breathing and increases the amount of oxygen delivered to the muscles.

Air pollution: Try deep breathing exercises for better lung health

Photo Credit: iStock

2. Avoid catching infections

Current air quality and weather changes can make one prone to infections. By getting vaccinated against the flu and pneumonia, washing your hands frequently, and avoiding contact with people who are congested or suffering from other illnesses, you can prevent further damage to your lungs.

3. Keep indoors clean

It's critical to maintain clean indoor air quality. Invest in a high-quality vacuum and vacuum frequently. Avoid using aerosol sprays and go for fragrance-free, natural cleaning supplies. Make sure to sweep and dust your home regularly.

4. Try steaming

Inhaling water vapour is known as steam inhalation, which helps to open the airways and may also assist to release mucus The airways' mucous membranes might become dry in polluted and cold environments, which can also reduce blood flow. On the other hand, steam warms and moistens the air, which may help with breathing and help to break up mucus in the lungs and airways.

5. Improve your diet

Changing your food can also aid your lung health, particularly if you have a chronic illness. Your mind and body will stay healthy if you include foods high in antioxidants in your diet, along with a variety of vitamins and nutrients.

6. Quit smoking today

The best thing you can do to lessen and repair lung damage is to stop smoking. It doesn't matter if you've smoked for three days or 30 years; the first step to healthier lungs is to stop. Reach out to a professional to better map out your quitting plan if you have failed to quit tobacco in the past.

Now that you understand the long-term effects of prolonged inhalation of poor air quality, make sure to follow these protective measures to help improve the health of your lungs.

