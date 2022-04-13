This High-Protein Chocolate Smoothie Can Help In Weight Loss

A high protein weight-loss smoothie that you can easily make at home

Many of us have embarked on a weight loss journey since forever. The whole process of shedding those extra pounds is a rigorous one and requires a lot of motivation to stay true to our eating habits. Generally, we have always been told to stay away from indulging in sweets like chocolates if we want to lose weight. However, what would you think if we introduce you to a classic chocolate smoothie that spells both, health and taste? Nutritionist Pooja Malhotra recently shared a video of a protein weight-loss chocolate smoothie that you can easily make at home. Just go through the process and enjoy it guilt-free.

Here are the ingredients required to make the high-protein chocolate smoothie:

1) 1/4 cup rolled oats

2) 1 small banana

3) 1 tsp soaked chia seeds

4) 1/2 tsp unsweetened cocoa powder

5) 1/4th tsp coffee powder

6) 5 almonds

7) 7-8 raisins

8) 1 tsp peanut butter

9) 3/4th cup low fat milk

10) 1/2 Protein scoop

In the video, Pooja Malhotra demonstrated the whole process of making this healthy chocolate smoothie. The way of preparing it is very simple. You've to just take a mug and add ingredients — oats, banana, chia seeds, unsweetened cocoa powder, coffee powder, almonds, raisins, and peanut butter — into it, followed by low fat milk and protein scoop. Mix all the ingredients well and blend them together into a thick smoothie.

Take a look:

This is not the first time Pooja Malhotra informed about a kind of drink through her Instagram video. Previously, she threw some light on detox water connecting it with weight loss. Many people usually have detox waters after binging on heavy food for a while.

By the common notion, infused waters help you detox and get rid of the accumulated toxins in the body. But, if you believe detox waters help you lose weight, then Pooja gave a reality check.

She said that detox waters are no magic potions that are going to flush out your excess calories. She further stressed that “detox” was a loosely used term that literally meant the removal of toxins, which is ultimately the full-time job of your liver and kidneys. Infused waters help you boost metabolism, stay hydrated and boost digestion.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.