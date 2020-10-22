This Festive Season, Stay Free Of Acidity, Bloating And Weight Gain With These Tricks From Nutritionist

Drink sufficient throughout the day to prevent overeating

Durga Puja, Navratri, and Diwali... the festivities are on with full fervour in the country. However, with the pandemic still very much with us, taking care of diet and lifestyle is of even more importance. Overeating, binge eating on fried foods or sweets, can lead to indigestion problems like headaches, acidity and bloating. All of this can very well be avoided with a few tips and tricks, talking about which is celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar, in one of her recent posts on Instagram.

Tips to avoid indigestion issues during festivities

In the video, Diwekar talks about simple and interesting ways which can allow you to enjoy festivities, without compromising on your health and weight.

To avoid overeating

To avoid overeating, you need to drink enough water throughout the day. Keeping yourself well-hydrated can prevent indigestion, fatigue and even headache. Also, make sure you sit down and eat at one place. For main course, pick any three items and eat only till you are 80% full. Pick one freshly-made dessert and enjoy it.

Drink sufficient water to avoid overeating during the festive season

Precautions to take while drinking alcohol

Alcohol drinking can be inevitable during festivities, especially if you are going outside to attend parties and get-togethers. Know that any kind of alcohol, including red wine, is equally harmful for your health, asserts Diwekar. Do not consume alcohol on an empty stomach. Eat first and then drink later. Also, drink a glass of water in between two drinks. This is an effective way to prevent dehydration caused by alcohol.

Do not overcompensate next day

Feeling guilty after a night of binge eating and drinking may be difficult to prevent. But, overcompensating for the same, by fasting or under-eating the next day. The best way to get on track is by starting with your usual routine the next day. Start your day with a glass of water and banana. It can help in reducing headache. If you feel acidity or bloating, have a glass of gulkand. To feel better and slightly more energetic, do half an hour of exercise, but at a lower intensity.

With some discipline and dedication, you can enjoy festivities, guilt-free. Stay safe and stay healthy in this festive season!

(Rujuta Diwekar is a nutritionist based in Mumbai)

