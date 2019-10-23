Diwali 2019: 7 Tips That Can Help You Celebrate Diwali Without Fearing Weight Gain And Health Issues

Diwali 2019: Have homemade mithai this Diwali to avoid weight gain

Diwali 2019 is around the corner. The festival of lights is surely a favourite of many. We bet many of you must already have been done with Diwali preparations which include decorating the house with lights and lots of sweets, dried fruits, nuts, etc. Amidst the festive fervour, a little indulgence here and there seems nearly harmless. However, overindulgence is something to be worried about. Many people celebrate Diwali by having parties and get-togethers for nearly a week before the festival, which falls on October 27 this year.

In this article, we are going to talk about ways that can enable you to celebrate Diwali while enjoying the sweets, fried food and even alcohol (well, it's the best that you avoid it), guilt-free. The key is to practice portion control, switch to homemade mithai and continue exercising. Keep reading to know some effective tips to prevent weight gain and health issues this Diwali.

Diwali 2019: Celebrate this Diwali without fearing weight gain and health issues: here's how

1. Switch to homemade mithai

Sweets are an essential part of Diwali. And you can eat them all you want, but take out time to cook sweets at home. Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar is of the belief that taking out the time to cook mithai like besan laddo, kaju katli, besan barfi, etc, with the whole family can not only make for some much-needed quality family time, but it can also be a great way to tell your kids and grandkids about essential Diwali traditions. You can have homemade mithai without worrying about weight gain as the amount of sugar, nuts, seeds and all other ingredients and their quantity are in your control. Eat them practicing portion control and enjoy them without fearing weight gain.

2. Do not skip exercising

Many people consider festivals and holidays as a good-enough excuse to skip exercising. Lifestyle coach Luke Coutinho says that giving up on your fitness routine this time of the year is exactly the reason why you feel the need to force strict resolutions on New Year. Take out half an hour or at least 15 minutes every day to exercise. HIIT and Tabata are two popular short-duration workouts that can be finished within 10-15 minutes. If you are exercising and partying during Diwali festivities, well there's no reason why you should be worried about weight gain and health issues.

3. Keep yourself hydrated

Rujuta Diwekar suggests that after every glass of alcoholic drink, you should drink a glass of water. Alcohol causes dehydration-which is the root cause of fatigue, nausea, indigestion, hangovers and other health issues that come handy with binge drinking or excessive intake of alcohol. Avoid mixing drinks and drink sufficient water to keep yourself hydrated. And if you can avoid alcohol, then it's the best thing to be on point with your health this Diwali.

4. Sleep well

Alcohol drinking and late-night parties can surely take a toll on your sleep cycle. Alcohol disrupts sleep and can make you wake up in the middle of the night. If Diwali parties are unavoidable, try to make room for an afternoon nap. Those can definitely help you make up for the sleep debt. Trying to get sufficient sleep is an effective way to prevent fatigue, tiredness, mood swings and even weight gain this Diwali.

5. Practice intermittent fasting

Intermittent fasting is one practice that can empower you to stay fit and healthy during the festive season. Try to have dinner before you leave for Diwali party or a late-night gathering. Avoid unnecessary munching on snacks later on. If need be, then try to have only homemade preparations during a late-nighter. Intermittent fasting can give you the detox you need from fried food, sweets and alcohol.

6. Get the nutrients you need

According to Luke, you should make the effort of having at least 2 healthy, home-cooked meals in a day, no matter what the occasion. Indulgence aside, it is important to nourish yourself with sabzi, dal, rice, roti and other humble foods that provide you with the fibre, protein, carbs and fat you need. Do not forget to add ghee in your foods. The quantity of ghee should be enough to enhance the taste of the food and not kill it. Getting proper nutrition is an effective way to stay healthy and prevent weight gain during the festive season.

7. Do not burst crackers

Light diyas everywhere, but do not burst crackers. The festival of lights is best celebrated with friends, family and lights. Refraining from bursting crackers is the step you can take individually to reduce air pollution. Air pollution brings with itself congestion, cough, asthma, bronchitis and numerous other respiratory issues. Do not burn crackers this Diwali, not just for the environment but for yourself, your kids and family.

(Rujuta Diwekar is a celebrity nutritionist based in Mumbai)

(Luke Coutinho, Holistic Lifestyle Coach - Integrative Medicine)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

