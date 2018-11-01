Love Diwali Delicacies Like Chakli, Kachori And Matthri? Read What Rujuta Diwekar Has To Say About Them

This Diwali, eat deep fried foods guilt-free

Diwali 2018 is around the corner. This year, Diwali will be celebrated on November 7. Food is an essential part of Diwali celebrations. People belonging to different cultures prepare different foods according to their traditions during Diwali, and it is very important to do this. Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar is of the belief that every festival should be celebrated in the way it is meant to be, even if it involves eating fried foods and sweets. Yes, fried foods too! A lot of you get apprehensive about your health and weight loss goals even during the festive season, and feel that it is right to exclude these traditional festive delicacies during festivals as well. However, Rujuta - in one of her latest live videos on Facebook and Instagram - mentions that it is important to eat deep fried foods during Diwali as it helps in bringing diversity in the diet.

Why you should eat deep fried foods during Diwali? For better gut health!

Chakli, kachori, matthri, shakkar paare, namake paare, etc are all commonly consumed foods during Diwali. When you give your body access to such nutrients and combinations (which you don't give access to throughout the year), it helps in maintaining the required strength and diversity in your gut bacteria. A strong and diverse gut bacteria helps in preventing conditions such as Inflammatory Bowel Syndrome (IBS), constipation, insomnia, stress, heart disease and diabetes to name a few. A strong and diverse bacteria helps in better assimilation of Vitamin D as well.

Festivals are a great occasion to introduce traditional foods in your diet, which are also seasonal and in sync with the crop cycle and climate.

What's more is that preparing these traditional delicacies at home brings families together, it makes cooking fun and teaches that cooking is a gender-neutral activity - which is meant to be shared and enjoyed by each one of us!

This Diwali, enjoy Diwali delicacies guilt-free, for good health!

Photo Credit: iStock

Cherish Diwali delicacies because they are local to your region

The idea is to realise that these delicacies cannot be found anywhere else in the world. Common Diwali delicacies are rare, and are like a precious jewel which you must nurture and cherish.

You need essential fats in your diet

People on a weight loss regime are more likely to be on calorie deficit diet. Eating deep-fried home cooked Diwali delicacies will provide you with some essential fats for accelerating fat burning. It is important to understand that losing weight is much wider than simply following the calories in and calories out concept.

How much oil should you use in preparing deep fried foods during Diwali?

Deep fried foods are usually fried by using as much oil as is sufficient to make the food sink properly in the oil. Make sure you fry foods in an iron kadhai, on low flame. Use oil according to the quantity of food you want to prepare. Cooking on low flame is important to prevent the oil from reaching its smoking point. It is when the oil reaches it smoking point that its fat gets toxic.

Use oil which is traditional to your region and culture, and avoid using refined oils. Refined oils do not have appropriate smoking point for the preparations that we make, and they are not healthy either.

This Diwali, eat your deep fried delicacies and have a happy, healthy and guilt-free Diwali!

Wishing a very Happy Diwali 2018 to everyone!

