Nutritionist Shares A Festive Salad That Tastes Good Without The Guilt

Christmas is almost here, and that usually means long lunches, pretty tables and a lot of indulgent food. Cakes, cheese boards and rich mains often take centre stage. But if you are hosting or contributing a dish this year, there is always that one question. Can festive food be healthy and still taste good? Turns out, yes. You just need the right balance.
Nutritionist Palak Nagpal has shared a Christmas salad recipe on Instagram that fits perfectly into festive lunches without feeling boring or restrictive. In her video, she jokes about the pressure that comes with hosting. “I've invited a couple of people for Christmas lunch, and now everyone expects something healthy,” she says. The nutritionist also reveals that she made a similar salad last year, and it was a hit. “Everyone fell in love with it,” she adds.
In her caption, Palak Nagpal explains why this recipe keeps coming back by popular demand. She describes it as a salad that is “loaded with antioxidants, supports gut health, and is packed with clean vegetarian protein.” According to her, it tastes indulgent, looks festive, but still keeps things light and nourishing.
What Makes This Christmas Salad Special
- Rich in antioxidants from fresh fruits and greens
- Supports digestion and gut health
- Includes clean vegetarian protein
- Light on the stomach but full of flavour
- Looks colourful and festive on the table
How To Assemble The Festive Salad
Palak Nagpal keeps the ingredients simple and easy to find.
Salad Base
- Crisp rocket leaves
- Half-sliced cherry tomatoes
- Walnuts or pecans for crunch
- Fresh pomegranate seeds
- Soft homemade protein balls
Layer everything gently in a large bowl so the colours stand out.
Homemade Sweet & Tangy Tamarind Dressing
This dressing adds an Indian twist and brings all the flavours together.
Dressing Ingredients & Method
- Soak tamarind pulp overnight in hot water
- Strain it the next day
- Mix with salt, pepper and chilli flakes
- Add honey or jaggery for sweetness
- Adjust thickness and spice as per taste
Pour the dressing generously over the salad. Toss lightly and serve fresh.
Palak Nagpal suggests this salad for Christmas lunches, festive hosting, or even when you want a healthy Indian-style salad that does not feel boring. It is proof that festive food does not have to come with guilt. Sometimes, it just needs better ingredients and smart flavours.
