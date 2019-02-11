These Vegetarian Proteins Can Help Improve Your Child's Sports Performance

Vegetarian foods can also make up for excellent sources of proteins.

It goes without saying that proteins are vital for our overall health. Proteins are essential to keep our body charged up and running, as they play a key role in cell growth and tissue repair, development of muscle mass, brain function, as well as in workouts and recovery. As an added benefit, proteins take longer time to digest as compared to other nutrients like carbohydrates and fats. This in turn also helps us keep full for longer while consuming less calories. For these reasons, the nutrient proteins are extremely important for those trying to lose weight and athletes or bodybuilders. When we talk about proteins most people immediately think of animal based proteins like meat, eggs or chicken. Then how can vegetarians or vegans athletes include proteins in their diet. To begin with, animal based foods are not the only sources of protein. Vegetarian foods can also make up for excellent sources of proteins. All you need to know is how to incorporate protein-rich foods in your child's diet to improve his athletic performance.

Have a look at some vegan sources of protein which can enhance sport's performance:

1. Tofu

Tofu is a soya product and a complete source of protein. This means it contains all the nine essential amino acids. Available in a variety of textures, from creamy to firm, it can be used in many different cooking methods, and along with several nutritious vegetables.

2. Quinoa

This pseudo grain is a good source of plant proteins. With a mild, nutty flavor, quinoa is a gluten-free healthy alternative to many other grains. You can add some vegetables and have it in your morning breakfast.

3. Legumes

Legumes like beans, chickpeas and lentils are highly nutritious. They contain all the essential amino acids and are a complete source of proteins. You can have legumes with rice in order to make a wholesome balanced meal rich in proteins.

4. Pumpkin seeds

Pumpkin seeds are not just a superb way of adding proteins to your diet. But they are loaded with nutrients like essential vitamins and minerals such as magnesium, along with immune-boosting zinc, omega-3 fatty acids and fiber. You can add these seeds into your salads, soups and smoothies.

5. Nuts

Healthy nuts like cashews, almonds and peanuts are again a great way to add proteins to your diet. Nuts are rich in healthy fats and fiber. In fact, snacking on nuts is a great to lose weight. Even nut butters prepared at home are extremely nutritious and protein-rich.

6. Peas

This tiny green vegetable contains about eight grams of protein per cup. So you can add a little of these sweet vegetable in your meal.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.