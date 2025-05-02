These Foods Will Help Keep Inflammation In Control This Summer

Diet changes can definitely help control inflammation during the summer. Hot weather can increase the risk of dehydration and oxidative stress, which may trigger or worsen inflammation in the body, especially in people with conditions like arthritis or gut issues. Eating cooling, hydrating, and antioxidant-rich foods can reduce internal heat, flush out toxins, and combat inflammatory responses. Summer-friendly anti-inflammatory foods are often rich in vitamins A, C, and E, omega-3 fatty acids, flavonoids, and polyphenols. These nutrients help lower inflammatory markers, improve digestion, and support the body's natural healing processes. Read on as we share foods you can add to your summer diet to reduce inflammation.

Foods to help reduce inflammation in summer

1. Cucumber

Cucumber is over 95% water and has natural cooling properties, making it perfect for summer. It contains anti-inflammatory flavonoids and antioxidants like beta-carotene that help calm inflammation and support hydration. It's especially helpful for reducing puffiness, acidity, and bloating.

2. Watermelon

Rich in lycopene and vitamin C, watermelon helps fight oxidative stress and inflammation. Its high water content also keeps you hydrated and helps flush toxins. Lycopene in particular has been shown to reduce inflammation related to cardiovascular diseases.

3. Mint leaves

Mint has anti-inflammatory and antispasmodic properties. It cools the digestive tract and soothes irritation in the gut. Adding mint to chutneys, drinks, or salads can help beat the heat and reduce inflammatory flare-ups in the digestive system.

4. Coconut water

Natural coconut water is rich in electrolytes and antioxidants. It not only prevents dehydration but also has anti-inflammatory effects that help soothe the liver and kidneys. Its potassium content also helps in regulating blood pressure during hot months.

5. Tomatoes

Tomatoes contain lycopene, a powerful antioxidant with strong anti-inflammatory properties. When consumed raw in salads or lightly cooked in curries, tomatoes can protect against sun-induced skin damage and reduce inflammation in tissues.

6. Turmeric

Though used year-round, turmeric is especially helpful in summer when inflammation may spike due to heat and humidity. Curcumin, its active compound, reduces joint pain, muscle soreness, and systemic inflammation. Adding a pinch to buttermilk, smoothies, or curries can be beneficial.

7. Yogurt

Rich in probiotics and cooling in nature, curd helps maintain gut flora, which in turn reduces inflammation and improves immunity. In summer, having curd as raita, lassi, or with fruits can support digestion and reduce heat-related inflammation.

8. Berries

Though not traditional Indian fruits, berries are now widely available and are rich in antioxidants that fight oxidative stress. They're light, cooling, and reduce inflammation at the cellular level, benefiting the heart, skin, and brain.

9. Bottle gourd

Lauki is an ideal summer vegetable light, alkaline, and full of water. It soothes the digestive tract, supports liver function, and reduces inflammation. Drinking lauki juice or having it in sabzis can help cleanse the system and cool the body.

10. Ginger

While warming in nature, ginger in small summer-friendly doses (like in detox water or with lemon) can help fight gut inflammation and nausea caused by heat. It also boosts digestion and reduces bloating when consumed wisely.

Choosing seasonal, whole foods while avoiding processed, sugary, or fried items can make a big difference in managing inflammation naturally during the summer months.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.