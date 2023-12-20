These Foods Can Help Cure Insomnia During Menopause

Incorporating a well-balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, etc. can help manage sleep cycle

Menopause is a natural biological process that occurs in women usually between the ages of 45 and 55. It marks the end of the menstrual cycle and fertility as the ovaries stop producing eggs and hormone levels fluctuate. These hormonal changes can bring about various symptoms, including hot flashes, mood swings, and sleep disturbances.

Insomnia is a common sleep disorder that can occur during menopause. The hormonal fluctuations, particularly the decrease in oestrogen levels, can disrupt the sleep-wake cycle, leading to difficulties falling asleep, staying asleep, or having non-restorative sleep. Other factors can also contribute to insomnia during menopause, such as night sweats, anxiety, and mood changes.

While there is no cure for menopause-related insomnia, certain lifestyle changes, including dietary modifications, may help alleviate symptoms. Incorporating a well-balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins can contribute to overall better sleep and well-being. To help us better understand what foods may be helpful in managing insomnia during menopause, nutritionist Lovneet Batra shares a list of foods you must incorporate into your diet.

Look at her post:

Avoiding stimulating substances like caffeine and alcohol close to bedtime, maintaining a regular sleep schedule, creating a sleep-friendly environment, and practicing relaxation techniques may help improve sleep during menopause.

It is always recommended to consult with a healthcare professional for a personalised approach to managing insomnia or any other menopause symptoms.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.