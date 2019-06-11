These Are The Tips That Dermatologist Recommends For Preventing Suntan And Sunburn

Highlights Include antioxidant rich foods in your diet to prevent tanning Amla can help in preventing sun burns Prevent suntan with dietary supplements like heliocare

Summer heat is soaring high. Preventing suntans and sunburns maybe a little difficult now. It is not practically possible to cover all of yourself from head to toe and there are some measures you need to take in order to prevent suntan and sunburn. Sun tanning is the process which makes skin colour darkened or tanned. Exposure to ultraviolet rays of the sun can cause suntan. Sunburn, on the other hand, is a kind of radiation burn which affects living tissue such as skin. Sun burn can be painful and unsightly while suntan does not cause any pain.

Also read: 8 Home Remedies To Remove Sun Tan Instantly

How to prevent suntan and sunburn

Addressing the concern about suntan and sunburn is dermatologist Dr Kiran Lohia on Instagram. She gives the following tips to prevent suntan and sunburn:

1. Check your diet: According to Dr Kiran, including a lot antioxidants in your diet can help in keeping suntan and sunburn at bay. Make sure you include lots of fruits and vegetables in your diet. Amla is a healthy fruit that you can eat this time of the year for its numerous health benefits that include preventing suntan and sunburn. Antioxidant rich foods can improve your skin's resilience to sunlight.

2. Dietary supplements: Dietary supplements like heliocare contain vegetal extracts that can help in improving your skin's resilience to sunlight and prevent suntan and sunburn.

Also read: How To Choose The Best Sunscreen For Your Skin?

3. Sunblock: Sunscreen is one the most important skincare product that you must be using especially during this time of the year. Dr Kiran suggests applying two tablespoons of sunblock in every 4 hours on your skin. This is irrespective if you're stepping outdoors or not.

Sunscreen is the most important product in your skincare routine during summer

Photo Credit: iStock

"These are the three most effective tips to prevent suntan and sunburn" says Dr Kiran.

(Dr Kiran Lohiya is a dermatologist at Isya Aesthetics)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.