These Are The Best Probiotics For Better Gut Health In Monsoon

Probiotics can help boost digestion and improve gut health during monsoon

Probiotics are live microorganisms, primarily bacteria and yeast, that provide health benefits when consumed in adequate amounts. They are often referred to as "good" or "friendly" bacteria because they help maintain a healthy balance of gut flora, which is crucial for proper digestive function and overall health. During the monsoon season, the risk of digestive issues increases due to higher humidity and temperature fluctuations, which can disrupt the balance of gut bacteria. Consuming probiotics during this time can improve gut health by enhancing digestion, boosting immunity, and preventing gastrointestinal infections. Probiotics help restore and maintain the natural balance of gut microbiota, making the digestive system more resilient to the challenges posed by the monsoon season. Read on as we share a list of probiotics you can add to your diet for better gut health in monsoon.

8 Best probiotics to consider for better gut health during the monsoon

1. Yogurt

Yogurt is one of the most well-known sources of probiotics. These bacteria help in maintaining a balanced gut microbiota, improving digestion, and boosting immunity. Consuming yogurt regularly can prevent gastrointestinal infections and enhance nutrient absorption, essential during the monsoon.

Photo Credit: iStock

2. Kefir

Kefir is a fermented milk drink rich in probiotics. Its diverse probiotic content supports a healthy gut by inhibiting harmful bacteria and promoting beneficial bacteria. Kefir's anti-inflammatory properties help reduce gut inflammation and improve overall digestive health, making it an excellent choice for monsoon consumption.

Photo Credit: iStock

3. Sauerkraut

Sauerkraut, made from fermented cabbage, is a potent source of probiotics. These probiotics enhance gut health by improving the balance of good bacteria, aiding digestion, and boosting immune function.

Photo Credit: iStock

4. Kimchi

Kimchi is a traditional Korean fermented vegetable dish. These probiotics support gut health by enhancing the diversity of gut bacteria, improving digestion, and reducing inflammation. Kimchi's high fibre content and antioxidant properties further contribute to overall health, making it a beneficial addition to the diet during the monsoon.

Photo Credit: iStock

5. Miso

Miso is a fermented soybean paste rich in probiotics. These probiotics help improve gut health by promoting a balanced microbiota and enhancing digestive enzyme activity. Miso's fermentation process also increases immunity during the monsoon season.

Photo Credit: iStock

6. Tempeh

Tempeh is a fermented soybean product. The fermentation process enhances the nutritional profile of soybeans, making them easier to digest and absorb. The probiotics in tempeh help maintain a healthy gut microbiome, improve digestion, and boost the immune system, which is crucial during the monsoon when the risk of infections is higher.

Photo Credit: iStock

7. Kombucha

Kombucha is a fermented tea drink containing a variety of probiotics, including Lactobacillus and Acetobacter. These probiotics support gut health by promoting a balanced gut microbiota, improving digestion, and detoxifying the liver. The antioxidants in kombucha also help protect against oxidative stress and boost overall immunity, making it a beneficial beverage during the monsoon.

Photo Credit: iStock

8. Pickles

Fermented pickles support gut health by maintaining a healthy balance of gut bacteria. These probiotics improve digestion, enhance nutrient absorption, and reduce inflammation. The fibre in pickles also aids in regular bowel movements, preventing digestive issues common during the monsoon season.

Photo Credit: iStock

Incorporating these probiotic-rich foods into your diet during the monsoon can significantly boost gut health and overall well-being. Enjoying a variety of these probiotics can help you stay healthy and resilient throughout the season.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.