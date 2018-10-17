The Secret To Sohail Khan's Super Fit Body: Yasmin Karachiwala Reveals In This Video

Sohail Khan does Pilates to stay fit and in shape

When it comes to Pilates, it is widely believed that it is a stretching form of exercise which is meant only for women as it helps in improving flexibility. But little do people know that Pilates was actually created by a man - Joseph Pilates - to help other men. It was during World War I that Joseph Pilates created Pilates to rehabilitate injured soldiers. Celebrity fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala, who is currently running a month-long series of #RealMenDoPilates on Instagram, informs about this in one of her recent videos. In the video, Yasmin mentions that Pilates is one exercise which men of all ages should be doing.

Benefits of Pilates for men

Men should do Pilates as it helps in building core strength, improves posture and also ensures better balance and flexibility. If you lift weights in the gym, or include any form of physical workout in your fitness regime, Pilates will compliment it. Keeping it short, doing Pilates helps in doing everything else in a better way.

Sohail Khan does Pilates

Bollywood actor/director Sohail Khan joins Yasminn Karachiwala in her aim to spread awareness about how Pilates is an important exercise regime for men.

In the video below, Sohail is seen doing a single leg stretch. For performing the exercise, you need to lie down on your back with knees bent and arms by your side. Your head, chest and shoulders should be lifted from the mat (see how Sohail does it in the video).

Then, bring one leg to table top and then the other leg as well. Place both hands on one knee, while you straighten the other leg. Keep the lower leg at a height that it allows your lower back to remain stable. Exhale as you release the leg which is held on to your chest and straighten it as you pull the other leg to the chest. Inhale as you switch legs. Make sure you sync your abdominals as you bring your leg upwards towards the chest.

This exercise helps in developing core control along with building pelvic stability. The most important benefit of doing single leg stretch is that it helps improving strength of the abdominals.

Men, its time you gave up all the myths about Pilates and start including it in your fitness regime. Even Sohail Khan is doing it, so why shouldn't you? If you want to be more convinced, read these health benefits of Pilates.

