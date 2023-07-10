The Rainy Season Makes Us More Susceptible To Infections; Follow These Preventive Tips

Stagnant water is a breeding ground for mosquitoes and bacteria, clean your surroundings regularly

Monsoon season can indeed make us more susceptible to diseases due to a combination of factors. During this season, the climate becomes warm and humid, providing an ideal environment for the growth and multiplication of various microorganisms. Additionally, the heavy rainfall leads to the accumulation of stagnant water, creating breeding grounds for mosquitoes, flies, and other disease vectors.

Waterborne diseases are particularly prevalent during the monsoon season. The contamination of water sources occurs due to the flooding of sewage systems, seepage into underground wells, and the mixing of wastewater with drinking water sources. This contaminated water can transmit diseases such as cholera, typhoid, hepatitis A, and leptospirosis, which can have severe health consequences and even result in outbreaks. Continue reading as we discuss some preventive tips to reduce the risk of these diseases.

9 Preventive tips to reduce the risk of infections during this season:

1. Maintain personal hygiene

Regularly wash your hands with soap and water before eating, after using the restroom, and after coming in contact with any potentially contaminated surfaces. This simple practice helps eliminate bacteria and viruses from your hands, reducing the risk of infections.

2. Drink clean and boiled water

Waterborne infections are common during the monsoon season. Ensure that you drink clean, purified water to prevent diseases like diarrhoea and cholera. Boil water for at least 10-15 minutes before consumption to kill any harmful microorganisms.

3. Avoid street food and unhygienic eateries

The monsoon is a breeding ground for pathogens, and street food stalls or unhygienic eateries may not maintain proper food handling practices. Opt for home-cooked meals and avoid eating raw or undercooked food to reduce the risk of food-borne illnesses.

4. Keep your surroundings clean

Stagnant water is a breeding ground for mosquitoes and bacteria. Clean your surroundings regularly, clear any clogged drains, and dispose of any stagnant water sources to prevent diseases like dengue and malaria.

5. Use mosquito repellents

Mosquitoes are most active during the monsoon season, and their bites can transmit diseases like dengue, malaria, and chikungunya. Apply insect repellents containing DEET on exposed body parts to reduce the risk of mosquito bites.

6. Use footwear to protect against fungal infections

Fungal infections like athlete's foot thrive in damp conditions. Wear closed shoes or sandals when walking through puddles or wet areas to prevent fungal infections on your feet.

7. Avoid close contact with sick individuals

Viral and bacterial infections are highly contagious. Avoid close contact with individuals who have flu-like symptoms, cough, or cold during the monsoon season to reduce the risk of getting infected.

8. Take extra care with personal items

During the monsoon season, personal items like towels, clothes, and bedsheets tend to stay damp for longer. Ensure that these items are completely dry before use to prevent the growth of bacteria or fungi.

9. Boost your immune system

A robust immune system helps in fighting off infections. Stay hydrated, consume a balanced diet rich in fruits and vegetables, and engage in regular exercise to boost your immune system. Additionally, ensure that you get enough sleep, as it plays a crucial role in maintaining a healthy immune system.

By following these preventive tips, you can significantly reduce the risk of infections during the monsoon season and enjoy a healthier and safer experience.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.