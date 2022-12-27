The Most Popular Home Remedies Of 2022

Honey has a variety of benefits and works great for various remedies

You probably have utilised a home remedy at some point, such as herbal teas for cold, essential oils for headache relief, or plant-based vitamins for improved sleep. It may have been your grandmother or something you read online.

What makes a home cure effective is unclear. Is it more of a placebo effect or a real physiological shift in the body? However, decades of research prove many of these remedies might actually be beneficial. There are various reasons why we rely on home remedies. In this article, let's discuss some of the best remedies that were trending this year.

Year ender 2022: Here are the trendiest remedies of this year:

1. Honey

For a cough, this natural sweetener might be equally as effective as over-the-counter medications. For kids who aren't old enough to take those, that might be extremely useful. However, don't offer it to a baby or a small child. There is a slight possibility that they could become really ill from a rare but severe form of food poisoning. Additionally, despite what you may have heard, studies do not support the claim that "local" honey can treat allergies.

2. Peppermint

Mint has been utilised as a health aid for hundreds of years. Peppermint oil may be beneficial for headaches as well as irritable bowel syndrome, a chronic illness that can produce cramping, bloating, gas, diarrhoea, and constipation. More research is required to determine how much and why it is helpful. Although there is little proof that the leaf is effective for any of the aforementioned conditions, people nevertheless use it for them.

3. Fenugreek

Fenugreek, when brewed into a tea, can aid in breastfeeding mothers' milk production. Fenugreek is a fantastic water-soluble fibre to help firm up stools for persons who are having diarrhoea. Avoiding these seeds is strongly advised if you have constipation. Fenugreek is a popular supplement for diabetics because it has been shown to reduce blood sugar levels when taken alone. Fenugreek plays a part in this since it has a lot of fibre, which can aid with improving insulin sensitivity. dependable source

4. Ginger

Studies demonstrate that ginger is effective in treating nausea and vomiting. It has been used for thousands of years in Asian medicine to cure stomachaches, diarrhoea, and nausea. There is some evidence to suggest that it may also ease menstrual cramps. But not everyone will benefit from it. It causes stomachaches, heartburn, gas, diarrhoea, and other symptoms in some people and may interfere with the effectiveness of other drugs. So see your doctor, and utilise it responsibly.

5. Turmeric

Since over 4,000 years ago, turmeric has been utilised predominantly in South Asia as a component of Ayurvedic treatment. The golden spice may be the most effective when it comes to known medical uses for reducing pain, particularly pain brought on by inflammation. Curcumin, according to numerous research, is what gives turmeric its remarkable reputation. In one study, patients with arthritis pain reported feeling less pain after taking 500 milligrammes (mg) of curcumin compared to 50 mg of the anti-inflammatory medication diclofenac sodium.

6. Green tea

This soothing beverage does more than just keep you aware and awake. It's a fantastic source of some potent antioxidants that can shield your cells from harm and support your body's immune system. Your risk of developing heart disease and specific cancers, such as skin, breast, lung, and colon cancer, may even be reduced.

Try these tried and tested home remedies that can help curb illnesses.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.