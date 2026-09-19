Dengue infections are rising across Tamil Nadu with the onset of the monsoon and the state health department said 244 of the 1,320 people tested across the state were confirmed to have dengue.

Nearly 200 cases are being detected daily. Until September 15, Tamil Nadu recorded 16,577 dengue infections and nine deaths. Chennai remains the worst-affected district.

As many as 156 people suffering from fever were admitted to hospitals in the city in a single day, and 87 of them tested positive for dengue. High numbers of cases have also been reported in Chengalpattu, Coimbatore, Tiruvannamalai, Krishnagiri, Salem, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Thanjavur and Villupuram.

The government has intensified mosquito-control and disease-surveillance operations, deploying more than 25,000 workers across Tamil Nadu.

The teams are engaged in eliminating breeding sources, conducting sanitation work and monitoring fever cases in vulnerable areas.

District administrations and health officials have also been directed to strengthen preventive measures and ensure timely treatment.

Health Minister Arun Raj told reporters in Chennai that dengue cases had shown a marginal increase during the past seven days, but urged people not to panic.

The public has been advised to prevent water from stagnating in and around homes and to seek medical attention for persistent fever.

Naam Tamilar Katchi chief coordinator Seeman blamed the TVK government's alleged negligence for the increase. He demanded the distribution of nilavembu decoction and kabasura kudineer on a war footing at places where people gather in large numbers.

Meanwhile, Anna University student Harish Kumar died on Thursday after suffering from persistent fever. His death followed those of students Mridula and Jayashree four days earlier, causing anxiety on the campus.

The Directorate of Public Health, however, clarified that Harish Kumar did not have dengue and died of scrub typhus. Amid the outbreak, Dr Reddy's Laboratories is collaborating with Japan's Takeda Pharmaceutical to introduce Qdenga, described as India's first dengue vaccine, in the first half of next year.

The vaccine, intended for people aged four to 60 and administered in two doses three months apart, is designed to provide protection against all four dengue virus types.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)