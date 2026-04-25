Tablet-Based Cancer Treatments Emerging As Key Alternative To Intensive Chemotherapy: Vice-President

Vice-President, C.P. Radhakrishnan, on Saturday emphasised that mental resilience is key in the fight against cancer and urged citizens, especially the youth, to stay away from intoxicants, tobacco, and similar substances to reduce cancer risk. He called for large-scale, sustained public awareness campaigns focussed on cancer prevention and also stated that tablet-based cancer treatments are emerging as a promising alternative to chemotherapy.

Addressing a programme organised by the Cancer Society of India on Saturday, the Vice President noted that recent advances in medical research are encouraging, particularly initiatives exploring tablet-based therapies as alternatives to intensive treatments such as chemotherapy.

He underlined the importance of access to clean drinking water and expressed concern over the rising number of cancer cases annually.

Highlighting government support, he said that under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, eligible patients can avail free treatment up to Rs 5 lakh per year. The scheme covers major cancer treatments — including surgery, chemotherapy, and radiotherapy — for diseases such as breast, lung, and oral cancers at empanelled hospitals nationwide.

He added that for indigent patients, provisions of up to Rs 15 lakh offer significant relief. Under the National Health Mission, nearly 75 per cent of allocated rural funds are currently being utilised for cancer prevention initiatives.

The Vice President also pointed out that cervical cancer is the second most common cancer in India and noted that both Central and State governments are implementing measures such as vaccination and improved treatment protocols. He commended Rajasthan's proactive efforts, stating that the state is emerging as a leader in the fight against cancer.

He also lauded cancer survivors present at the event as a source of inspiration.

Governor Haribhau Bagde stressed the need for a dedicated 'Cancer-Free Rajasthan Campaign,' drawing parallels with successful initiatives like the TB-Free campaign. He observed that while not a medical expert, his interactions and reading suggest that cancer often stems from cellular disorders and genetic factors.

The Governor cautioned against the use of tobacco products such as bidis and cigarettes, citing their strong link to cancer. He added that tribal regions of Rajasthan may exhibit lower cancer prevalence due to cleaner environments and healthier lifestyles.

He also highlighted concerns regarding chemical contamination in water and the use of fertilisers in agriculture, calling for stronger efforts to ensure access to clean water and chemical-free food.

Minister of Medical and Health Department, Gajendra Singh Khimsar, emphasised the importance of awareness initiatives and outlined ongoing efforts to strengthen healthcare services across the state.

Earlier, the Vice President, Governor, and Health Minister jointly unveiled a film dedicated to cancer survivors.

Rajya Sabha MP Radha Mohan Agarwal and other dignitaries were also present on the occasion.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)