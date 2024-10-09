Sustainable Habits Over Numbers: Nutritionist's Guide To Healthy Weight Loss

Nutritionist encourages simple, sustainable lifestyle changes rather than following fad diets

Weight loss is often hailed as the key to better health, but is it always the case? While shedding excess kilos can offer numerous benefits, the way you lose weight plays a critical role in determining whether it is truly healthy. Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar, in her latest Instagram video, stresses that not all weight loss is created equal. "A lot of us come under the pressure of wanting to quickly lose weight," the nutritionist says, addressing the growing trend of drastic diets and unsustainable health practices. "When we do lose that weight quickly, we may see weight loss, but along with that, there is also a loss of health."

According to Rujuta Diwekar, crash diets and other extreme measures might result in temporary weight loss, but once people inevitably return to their usual eating habits, the weight comes back – and often brings health problems with it. She warns that those who were once metabolically healthy might find themselves struggling with “unregulated blood sugar, fluctuating triglyceride levels, high blood pressure and low energy levels”.

“Most times, it just goes in a cycle,” she continues. “You lose weight, you regain, and that's when you begin to develop issues like weak bones and joints, fatigue and more.”

The key takeaway, Rujuta Diwekar advises, is to focus on sustainable health rather than chasing rapid weight loss. "Don't chase weight loss. Chase long-lasting habits that include eating right, exercising and sleeping on time. Weight loss is a byproduct – getting healthy is important," she emphasises.

The nutritionist sums up her message in her caption: “A reminder for the weekend, the week, the month, the year, the life ahead.”

In the past, Rujuta Diwekar has shared weight loss mistakes that people commonly make

1. Starting later

Rujuta Diwekar stresses the importance of initiating healthy habits immediately, instead of postponing them for a future date.

2. Focusing on numbers

She advises against reducing health to a mere number on the scale, emphasising that overall well-being is more important than just losing weight.

3. Complex diets

Rujuta Diwekar encourages simple, sustainable lifestyle changes rather than following fad diets that involve complicated routines, products or apps. She highlights the importance of mindful eating, regular exercise, and better sleep habits.

Keep these points in mind to encourage a healthy and gradual weight loss.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.