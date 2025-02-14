Sunaina Roshan Shares Tips To Stay Motivated In Your Fitness Journey

Several people kickstarted their fitness journey with the arrival of the new year. However, only a few of them managed to keep their fitness streak in the coming days. If you are also struggling with motivation to hit the gym regularly, Hrithik Roshan's sister Sunaina Roshan has some advice for you. Sunaina, who battled cervical cancer, fatty liver disease and brain tuberculosis in past, had a massive weight loss transformation in 2017. In just one year after undergoing bariatric surgery, Sunaina shed almost fifty kilograms by making a number of healthy lifestyle changes. in her latest Instagram video, Sunaina talks about sustaining these lifestyle changes by staying motivated and disciplined.

She says, "People often ask me how have I kept myself disciplined over the past 1 and a half years since I started my health journey. So, today I am going to talk about motivation and discipline. For me, motivation is the drive I have within me to eat a healthy meal, to show up to the gym when required, to do the weights. However, discipline is being consistent with my meal timings, with my gym timings. I think that three things that go hand in hand are discipline, determination and third and the most important thing for me is being consistent. So if you are struggling with motivation and discipline, just show up.

In her caption, Sunaina Roshan writes, "Motivation sparks the journey, discipline keeps you going, but consistency is what makes success inevitable. When you show up day after day, no matter how you're feeling, you create the mental resilience to truly be #UnbreakableYou."

Sunaina often shares glimpses of her workout routine and healthy diet on social media.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.