Sunaina Roshan On Why Reading Food Labels Can Change Your Health

We all know how tempting those shiny, colourful packages can be. Bright labels, bold claims like “all-natural,” “power-packed,” or “immune-boosting” – they catch our eye and make us feel like we are picking something super healthy. But hold on a second: it is the ingredients list, not the packaging, that really tells the story of what's inside. Once you start reading labels, you can not unsee them. You begin to notice added sugars hiding under weird names, long lists of preservatives, ultra-processed bits that do not feel like real food anymore. Being mindful about what goes into your body is a small shift – but it can be a total game-changer for your health and fitness goals.

On Wednesday, film producer and wellness influencer Sunaina Roshan posted an Instagram video that really nails this idea. Her message is grounded and relatable. “Reading labels has completely changed the way I approach food. Beyond the packaging and promises, the truth lies in the ingredients,” she says

In her video, Sunaina Roshan walks us through how this small habit – just pausing to check what is inside – shifted her entire outlook on food. No drama. Just clear, simple awareness.

This tiny change – reading labels – became a powerful tool in her health journey. It made her more conscious of what goes into her body. She calls it being “mindful and unbreakable.” She is not telling you to never enjoy treats. But she is showing how one easy habit helps you make better choices most of the time.

Take a look at Sunaina Roshan's Instagram post below:

So next time you are in the grocery aisle, flip the package. You might just catch the truth behind the promises.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.