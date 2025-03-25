Sunaina Roshan Warns Against Blindly Trusting Online Health Advice

Sunaina Roshan, daughter of filmmaker Rakesh Roshan and sister of Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan, often shares social media posts about health and wellness. Sunaina Roshan, in her latest Instagram entry, has now talked about the dangers of blindly following the advice of people who do not have the required expertise. She stresses the importance of consulting with experts and medical professionals when a problem arises. Additionally, Sunaina cautions her Insta-fam against trusting unqualified individuals who are imparting uncredible information on online platforms.

In the clip, Sunaina Roshan says, “There is so much information out there given by people who basically sometimes do not give the right kind of advice. For example, somebody whom we really trusted and there was a health scare. And I just feel, that unless a person does not have a degree or is not qualified we should check if they are experts in giving that kind of advice.”

Sunaina Roshan adds, “And do not listen to anybody online. Just go to an expert as these kinds of wrong advice can hamper your peace of mind. Just be mindful of whom you are trusting. Trust yourself and go to a qualified. I am emphasising going to a doctor who is truly qualified because such kind of situations can really create panic in not only our lives but in the life of our families too.”

On the concluding note, Sunaina Roshan in her caption writes, “Before you trust someone's opinion, ask yourself: Are they truly qualified? The wrong advice can cost you more than just time, it can shake your peace and your health. Before believing, take a moment to check the source. Trust wisely, stay informed and be Unbreakable You.”

Previously, Sunaina Roshan spoke about battling with tuberculosis meningitis and how she overcame feelings of frustration and helpness by having an unbreakable mindset. She revealed that while “life has a way of testing us in ways we never expect” it is up to us to emerge as a warrior.

Sunaina Roshan's words of encouragement never fail to inspire us.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.