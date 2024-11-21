Sunaina Roshan Celebrates Potatoes As Her Gut-Reset Secret

Sunaina Roshan has also opened up about her journey from unhealthy eating habits

Potatoes are a universal favourite, loved for their versatility in dishes ranging from french fries to mashed potatoes and potato chips. But did you know that they're not just tasty but also packed with health benefits? Sunaina Roshan, daughter of filmmaker Rakesh Roshan and sister to Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan, highlights the benefits of potatoes in her latest Instagram post. She shares that potatoes are her favourite food because they help reset her gut. “I look forward to the day I have my potatoes, which is boiled, mashed, air-fried, mixed with herbs – just to give it that tangy mirchi (chilli) ka feeling. And buttermilk, which is, again, lactose-free. I look forward to the days I'm allowed to have potatoes,” she says. “I absolutely love my aloo,” she adds with enthusiasm.

In the caption, she adds, “Aloo-ha to my favourite evening snack! Boiled, mashed, air-fried to perfection and paired with lactose-free buttermilk – the perfect combo for my gut reset. Fuel your gut, fuel your glow.”

Sunaina Roshan has also opened up about her journey from unhealthy eating habits to making healthier food choices recently.

“I would eat everything under the sun that is unhealthy – pizzas, burgers, you name it, and I would be eating it,” the 52-year-old has revealed in a post on Instagram. “There was nothing healthy going into my body.”

She also has explained how this lifestyle contributed to her health struggles, including severe jaundice and grade 3 fatty liver. She admits, “As we all know, with jaundice, we can't eat masala or fried food. For me, making the switch became much easier, and it happened day by day, step by step.”

Sunaina Roshan encourages her followers to take charge of their health before it's too late. “My advice to all of you would be, don't let pain or illness push you to make healthier choices. Do not be lazy about it. Do not be fearful about whether you can do it or not. Just do it before it's too late.”

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.