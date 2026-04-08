Sun Pharma Wins Legal Battle Over Pantocid's Name; Uses And Side Effects Of Proton Pump Inhibitors Explained

In a recent pharmaceutical battle between Sun Pharma and Zawadi Healthcare over drug names, the Bombay High Court ruled in favour of Sun Pharma. Leading pharma company, Sun Pharma, has been selling a medicine for acidity and stomach issues under the brand name Pantocid since 1998. However, they discovered that another company, Zawadi Healthcare, was manufacturing a similar medicine in India and calling it Pantozed. Sun Pharma went to the Bombay High Court, arguing that they have used the name Pantocid for a long time, making it a trusted brand and the name Pantozed sounds almost exactly like Pantocid. This similarity could confuse doctors, pharmacists, or patients, which is dangerous when it comes to medicine.

On the other hand, Zawadi Healthcare argued that the prefix "Panto" comes from the generic name of the drug, Pantoprazole, so no one should own that part of the name. Additionally, their product was being made in India only to be exported to Kenya, where they had already registered the name.

The verdict

The court issued an order restraining Zawadi Healthcare from using the name Pantozed for now. Using similar names counts as a trademark violation. Additionally, in the medical world, even a tiny bit of confusion is risky because a patient might get the wrong drug. Sun Pharma won this round of the legal fight to protect its brand name.

For the unversed, Pantocid Tablet belongs to a class of medicines known as proton pump inhibitors (PPIs). It is primarily used to reduce the amount of acid produced in your stomach.

What are proton pump inhibitors (PPIs)? How do they help manage acidity?

Proton Pump Inhibitors (PPIs) are a class of medications that significantly reduce the amount of stomach acid made by glands in the lining of your stomach. They work by shutting off the tiny proton pumps that release acid into the digestive tract.

They help relieve acid-related diseases of the stomach and intestine, such as heartburn, acid reflux, and peptic ulcer disease. They provide relief from the symptoms and support healing.

Uses of PPIs:

PPIs are commonly prescribed for several conditions, including:

Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD): Helps alleviate symptoms of acid reflux and heartburn.

Helps alleviate symptoms of acid reflux and heartburn. Peptic Ulcer Disease : Supports the healing of stomach and intestinal ulcers by reducing acid levels.

: Supports the healing of stomach and intestinal ulcers by reducing acid levels. Esophagitis : Treatment of inflammation of the esophagus caused by acid exposure.

: Treatment of inflammation of the esophagus caused by acid exposure. Zollinger-Ellison Syndrome: A rare condition where the stomach produces too much acid.

What is the best time to take PPIs?

PPIs work best when taken 30 to 60 minutes before your first meal of the day. Your doctor will decide the dosage based on your underlying condition and how you respond to the medicine. If your acidity issues have been relieved, don't stop cold turkey, as it can cause rebound acid production. You should keep on taking them as prescribed.

Side effects:

Most people tolerate PPIs well, but some may experience:

Headache

Diarrhea or constipation

Nausea or abdominal pain

Dizziness

These symptoms are generally mild, but if they persist, consult your doctor. Long-term use (years) has been linked to increased risks of bone fractures, kidney issues, and Vitamin B12 deficiency. In such situations, your doctor may prescribe calcium and vitamin D supplements to prevent bone loss.

Common types of PPIs:

Some of the widely used PPIs include:

Omeprazole

Esomeprazole

Lansoprazole

Pantoprazole

Rabeprazole

Safety tips:

To ensure safe and effective use of PPIs, consider the following tips:

Follow prescriptions: Take the medication as directed by your healthcare provider, with a typical recommendation being 30 to 60 minutes before your first meal of the day.

Take the medication as directed by your healthcare provider, with a typical recommendation being 30 to 60 minutes before your first meal of the day. Gradual discontinuation: If you need to stop taking PPIs, consult your doctor. A gradual reduction may prevent rebound acid production.

If you need to stop taking PPIs, consult your doctor. A gradual reduction may prevent rebound acid production. Diet management: Avoid known triggers for acidity, such as spicy foods, caffeine, and carbonated drinks, to enhance the effectiveness of treatment.

Avoid known triggers for acidity, such as spicy foods, caffeine, and carbonated drinks, to enhance the effectiveness of treatment. Regular check-ups: If you are on PPIs long-term, have regular check-ins with your healthcare provider to monitor any potential side effects and ensure that the medication is still necessary.

PPIs can be highly effective for managing stomach acid-related conditions, but it's crucial to use them safely and to be aware of potential side effects. Always consult your doctor for personalised advice and treatment.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.