Summer Cold: Here's How To Prevent & Treat It

Washing hands regularly can help avoid summer cold and various other disease

What is summer cold?

As the name suggests, summer cold refers to catching a cold during summer. This may be confusing to people who are immune to colds, especially in summer. However, summer cold is one of the most common acute illnesses we are prone to in summer.

No matter what weather, cold is often our body's reaction to catching a virus. A summer cold is also caused due to the viruses breeding in our environment. One may be prone to summer cold if they are exposed to an unhygienic environment.

How can we prevent summer cold?

Prevention is better than cure. In order to prevent summer cold completely, you must take preventive measures. Here are some simple ways through which you can avoid summer cold this summer:

1. Build strong immunity

Having a strong immune system means your body can shelf itself against various pathogens including viruses that cause the common cold. You can increase your immunity by eating immunity b boosting foods and exercising regularly.

2. Sleep enough

Lack of sleep can also lower one's immunity. Sleeping for at least 7-9 hours daily ensures better health for your body and may reduce your risk of catching a summer cold.

3. Keep distance from someone that has cold

One of the most common ways through which you might catch a cold is by getting it from someone who also has a cold. Making a safe distance from someone who is sick is ideal.

4. Wash hands regularly

Our hands come in contact with various pathogens. You are encouraged to wash your hands multiple times throughout the day. Also, make sure to sanitise every time you come back home from outside.

5. Keep your surroundings clean

Pathogens may house dirty surroundings. As it is hot and moist, this makes it very easy for them to breed around us.

6. Don't touch your face

Pathogens such as viruses that cause summer cold can enter our system through our facial organs. Make sure to keep your hands away from your eyes, nose, and mouth.

How can we treat summer cold?

A summer cold is normal and not to be worried about. Simple steps towards self-care and hygiene can help fasten your recovery. Here are some simple steps you can follow to fasten your healing process:

1. Take a rest

Sleeping can help your body recover quicker. You are encouraged to sleep for at least 8-9 hours. You may also take rest and avoid physical activity throughout the day.

2. Eat well

Eating foods rich in protein, fibre, and other nutrients can help your body recover quicker. Eating nutrient-rich foods increase your immunity and gives you energy.

3. Take medication on time

Make sure to see a doctor so they can prescribe you the medication you require. How often and at what time you consume your medication also helps fasten recovery.

4. Try herbal remedies

Trying herbs and spices such as turmeric, cinnamon, ginger, and so on can also help improve your cold symptoms.

5. Drink ample water

Lack of water in the body may affect one's recovery and energy levels. Make sure to consume 8-12 glasses of water daily.

6. Try humidifiers

Dryness in the throat and nose can also irritate you and worsen your symptoms. Humidifiers help clear out sinuses. They may also help provide relief.

In conclusion, preventing as well as treating summer cold may not be as hard as you may think. A summer cold is an acute illness that heals in a matter of a few days. You can avoid it by following the preventive measures discussed above.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.