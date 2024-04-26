Is Cold Water Really the Best Choice for Summers? Expert Weighs In

Drinking water helps maintain proper fluid balance in the body

"Drink enough water" is something we all have grown up hearing since childhood, and there's a reason why. It keeps you hydrated and healthy, removing toxins from the body and benefiting overall health. In fact, experts often state that drinking enough water is one of the most sustainable ways to alleviate several health troubles. But did you know that even hydration has its own set of rules? You read that right! It is equally important to know what kind of water you are drinking, when, and at what time of the day. Hydration mistakes often lead to serious problems, including kidney problems and constipation. In this article, we will talk about one such common mistake people make during the summer season - "drinking cold water directly from the refrigerator."

Why Do We Drink Cold Water During the Summer Season?

Come summer, the temperature outside soars to an all-time high. This eventually raises the body temperature, increasing the need for instant cooling. And that is where most of us go wrong. While we agree a chilled glass of water feels like a rescuer at that very moment, studies have found that it may have a severe impact on health in the long run. Does that mean you should avoid cold water completely? The answer is NO! According to the website www.precisionhydration.com, cold water can also have a good effect on your health, but only when you drink it at the right time of the day. Let's elucidate further.

Photo Credit: iStock

Is Cold Water Good or Bad for You During the Summer?

As per The Complete Book of Ayurvedic Home Remedies, it is always better to avoid drinking chilled water during a meal or at any time of the day. Wonder why? It is because the temperature of the water may disturb the normal functioning of the gastric juices and also upset the balance of doshas.

Yoga and lifestyle expert Kamya, who goes by the name 'yogawithkamya_' on Instagram, weighs in that one must avoid chilled water because it can have a serious impact on your digestion. The severities increase during the summer as our digestion is already slowed down due to the extreme heat during this time of the year. She further mentions that chilled water, as well as some cold beverages, contracts the blood vessels and hinders the natural process of absorbing nutrients during digestion.

Moreover, chilled water during the summer can also increase the risks of a sore throat, nasal blockage, and other such troubles, states a study published in the National Library of Medicine.

What Is the Right Time to Drink Cold Water?

As per health experts, drinking cold water during any kind of physical exercise has proven to be efficient in the process. A 2012 study, published in the Journal of the International Society of Sports Nutrition, finds that drinking cold water during exercise can help keep your body from overheating and make your workout sessions more successful.

What Is the Best Way to Stay Hydrated During the Summer Season?

By now, you must have heard about the "eight-glass water rule" - a popular guideline in the health and fitness world. This means one should drink at least eight glasses of water per day to keep up the fluid balance in the body. But as per a report by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, the amount always varies as per the temperature outside and your physical needs. How much water you should drink also depends on your age, gender, daily calorie count, energy burn, and other factors.

To make it easy for all, the UNL report recommends, "If you have been in the heat for less than two hours and got involved in moderate work activities, then drink one cup of water every 15-20 minutes."

So from now on, think twice before reaching out for that bottle of cold water kept in the refrigerator. Drink water mindfully and have a healthy and happy summer!