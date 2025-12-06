Struggling On Day 1 of Your Period? Nutritionist Shares Full-Day Relief Routine

Period cramps can be painful, and for many women, day one often feels like a battle to get through even the simplest tasks. For some, the pain is intense enough to completely throw off their day.

Many need to lie down, keep a hot water bag close, or take painkillers just to manage the discomfort. Acknowledging how exhausting periods can be, celebrity nutritionist Lovneet Batra has shared a simple, full-day routine that she says can ease discomfort.

Taking to Instagram, the nutritionist says, "If day one of your period feels like a real struggle, then I'm going to give you a whole-day routine that will help you feel better."

She advises starting the day with a warm mix of ajwain, jeera, saunf and ginger water, along with a teaspoon of roasted sesame seeds. For breakfast, she recommends hot ragi porridge, followed by moong dal and drumstick soup with some rice for lunch.

For dinner, Lovneet Batra says it can be kept light with paneer and roti. Before bedtime, she suggests having a teaspoon of methi seed water.

In her caption, the nutritionist explains that day one of the menstrual cycle brings a major hormonal shift and that it's not just the start of bleeding. She breaks down how each hormone changes and why women feel the way they do.

She says oestrogen levels dip on the first day, which is why many women experience low mood and a sudden drop in energy. At the same time, progesterone reaches its lowest point, causing food cravings, tiredness and overall sluggishness.

Lovneet Batra further states that the body also releases more prostaglandins, which cause period cramps, a sense of heaviness in the lower body and irritability. She then points out that since the body begins shedding the uterine lining, women naturally lose some iron, increasing their need for iron-rich foods.

Because of all these changes happening at once, eating the right foods on day one can make a big difference.

Lovneet Batra also shares simple additions that can make day one of the period easier. For cramps, she suggests having a warm ginger-jaggery drink, a sesame laddoo, or even moringa mixed in warm water.

For energy and iron gain, she recommends adding foods like ragi porridge, a jaggery and sesame mix, methi cheela, or spinach dal.

For bloating and hydration, she advises drinking coconut water, jeera-saunf water, or rice kanji.

She also shares a simple daily ritual for smoother periods. She recommends starting the day with a warm ginger-jaggery drink, having half a glass of salted coconut water in the evening and ending the day with turmeric-cinnamon milk.

"Nourish your hormones from Day 1, your body will thank you all cycle long," she writes.

With a little mindful eating and simple daily rituals, day one of your period doesn't have to feel overwhelming.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.