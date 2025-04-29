Strengthen Your Abs With Shilpa Shetty's Core Workout

Bollywood actor and fitness enthusiast Shilpa Shetty Kundra recently gave fans a peek into her core workout routine on Instagram. The 49-year-old actress shared the video on her official account with the caption, "Abs OR Jabs!" In the clip, Shilpa is seen doing full crunches with dumbbells placed on her feet for extra stability. Every time she crunches up, her coach, Yashmeen Chauhan, hits the floor with a foam roller.

Shilpa Shetty also shared a valuable fitness tip, explaining that the workout is highly effective for targeting the rectus abdominis, abs, obliques, pelvic floor muscles,and diaphragm. It helps improve posture, balance, internal organ support and athletic performance. She added that sit-ups are an excellent way to engage the entire core.

To make the workout even more enjoyable and effective, she encouraged adding a fun vibe to it. In her usual playful style, Shilpa joked, "My coach trying to challenge my powerhouse core is secretly torching her own too… talk about multitasking!" She then challenged her followers, saying, "I'm challenging you now! Get down on the floor and show me how many sit-ups you can do!"

Shilpa Shetty is known for her dedication to fitness. Last week, she posted a video of her doing intense pull-ups on the bar. She even shared the benefits of the exercise.

The actress wrote, “Gear up. Show up. Pull up. Benefits: 1. Pull-ups are a fundamental compound exercise for building upper body strength. 2. They are one of the core movements for upper body training. 3. Being able to perform pull-ups is a strong indicator of solid strength. 4. "Strengthens the back, shoulders, and arms while also enhancing grip strength."

We are absolutely loving Shilpa Shetty's fitness posts.

