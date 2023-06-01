Strength Training Health Benefits: 5 Reasons Why You Should Train Your Muscles Every Day

Strength training can help boost heart health

Strength training, also known as resistance or weight training is often associated with building muscles. But you'll be surprised to know that strength training can offer several other benefits. Many experts say that if you want to do one thing to improve your overall health, strength training is the one-stop solution you must try. However, those who do not wish to have bulky muscles often skip strength training. But experts often advise that strength training should be a part of everyone's exercise routine regardless of their fitness goals.

Strength training involves using one or more muscle groups to complete one specific task like lifting weights. It is beneficial to all age groups in more ways than one. Let's take a look at some of the reasons why you should train your muscles regularly.

Benefits of strength training other than muscle building

1. Improves bone health

Strength training puts temporary stress on your bones, increasing the density of your bones. Weight-bearing reduces the risk of osteoporosis and frequent fractures.

2. Can help you lose weight

Strength training improves your metabolism which helps you burn more calories.

Weight training will also help you lose fat and build muscles instead, making you look leaner.

3. Boosts heart health

According to studies, strength training benefits the heart in many ways. It helps lower blood pressure, reduces cholesterol and improves blood circulation to the heart.

4. Controls blood sugar levels

Exercising helps you stay fit and reduces the risk of several diseases.

Strength training not only helps reduce the risk of developing diabetes but also helps diabetics manage the condition effectively. Strength training helps build muscles, and greater muscle mass helps in better management of blood sugar levels.

5. Improves your quality of life

Strength training improves your physical as well as mental health.

It reduces the risk of falls and injuries. You'll be able to perform day-to-day activities efficiently. Strength training also improves your joint's range of motion allowing better mobility and flexibility.

Performing strength training will also put you in a better mood.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.