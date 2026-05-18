Rising Childhood Myopia: Experts Urge Spending 2 Hours Outdoors Daily

In view of the alarming rise in childhood myopia across India and globally, the All India Ophthalmological Society has released guidelines that emphasise annual eye examinations, school vision screenings, and spending two hours outdoors daily. The guidelines on "Prevention and Management of Childhood Myopia", which reinforce the importance of the widely advocated 20-20-20 rule, encouraging children to take a 20-second break every 20 minutes and focus on an object 20 feet away to reduce eye strain, have been released during World Myopia Week 2026, observed from May 18 to 24.

Developed by leading pediatric ophthalmologists from the country and with unconditional support from Sun Pharma, the guidelines aim to equip parents, educators, and healthcare professionals with evidence-based recommendations to address the health challenge.

The initiative comes amid rising concerns that childhood myopia, a common refractive error also known as nearsightedness, in which distant objects appear blurry and close objects remain clear, is emerging as a major public health challenge.

Recent estimates suggest that by 2050, nearly half of the global population may be affected by myopia. In India, prevalence rates among school-going children have risen sharply over the years, with urban studies indicating a prevalence of nearly 14 per cent and rural regions witnessing a rise from 4.6 per cent to 6.8 per cent over the past decade.

Findings from school screenings conducted by Sun Pharma across 13 cities and 12 states among more than one lakh children further highlighted the issue, revealing that approximately 13.6 per cent of screened children were affected by myopia and 27 per cent had abnormal vision requiring attention.

Dr Jeewan Singh Titiyal, President of All India Ophthalmological Society (AIOS) and former chief of RP Centre for Ophthalmic Sciences, AIIMS, Delhi, said that childhood myopia is no longer just about children needing spectacles earlier in life. It is increasingly becoming a serious long-term eye health concern.

"High myopia can permanently alter the structure of the eye and significantly increase the risk of retinal detachment, glaucoma, cataract and irreversible vision loss later in life," he said.

Many children fail to report blurred vision because they do not realise what normal sight should feel like. Parents, teachers and caregivers must become more observant of behavioural signs and prioritise regular eye examinations to ensure timely intervention, he added.

Experts attribute the surge in childhood myopia to lifestyle changes accelerated over recent years, including prolonged screen exposure, increasing academic pressure, reduced outdoor activity, and extended periods of near work.

The transition toward digital learning environments has further contributed to children spending 4-6 hours or more daily on screens, often with inadequate visual hygiene practices.

AIOS Chairman-Scientific Committee and a professor at RP Centre, AIIMS, Delhi, Dr Namrata Sharma, said the prevention and management of childhood myopia require a shift from reactive treatment to proactive prevention.

"Our consensus guidelines provide a structured roadmap for ophthalmologists and stakeholders to implement evidence-based interventions, improve awareness, and encourage timely diagnosis. While anti-myopia therapies may slow progression, prevention through lifestyle modification remains the most powerful strategy," she said.

The guidelines also provide insights into currently available myopia control interventions, including atropine eye drops, specialised myopia control spectacles, orthokeratology, and soft multifocal contact lenses.

However, experts caution that these interventions may help slow progression but do not completely halt myopia and should be undertaken only under professional ophthalmic supervision.

Dr Rohit Saxena of AIIMS Delhi said, "Combating childhood myopia requires a collective effort involving families, schools, healthcare systems and policymakers. School environments must encourage outdoor exposure and healthier visual habits, while parents need to monitor screen dependency and ensure balanced lifestyles." Equally important is ensuring that adequate sleep, nutrition and physical activity are not compromised. Early diagnosis and timely management can significantly improve outcomes and help protect children from avoidable visual impairment and future sight-threatening complications, he said.

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