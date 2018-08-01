Sonali Is 'Staying Strong' While Battling With Metastatic Cancer: Updates From Sister-In Law Shrishti

Sonali Bendre is staying strong battling with metastatic cancer in New York

Bollywood actress Sonali Bendre Behl is "staying strong", says her sister-in-law Shrishti Arya. SpotboyE reported that Shrishti replied through a text message the Sonali is staying strong in battling with metastatic cancer. Sonali has been sharing her journey ever since her diagnosis quite, whole heartedly with the world. A few weeks ago, she shared the experience of how important it is to talk about such situation with everyone, especially the kids in the family. She shared, "As much as we wanted to protect him (Ranveer), we knew it was important to tell him the full facts. We've always been open and honest with him and this time it wasn't going to be different. He took the news so maturely... and instantly became a source of strength and positivity for me. In some situations now, he even reverses roles and takes on being the parent, reminding me of things I need to do!"

Currently, Sonali is in the Big Apple with husband Goldie Behl and son Ranveer. Ranveer recently shared a photo taking a walk in New York's central park. It seems as if the 12-year-old is standing rock solid with his mother in fighting metastatic cancer - which can easily spread from one part of the body to the other. Metastasis is the medical term for cancer which spreads to different parts of the body from where it started.

Sonali Bendre has previously been open about her diagnosis and treatment procedure. "Sometimes, when you least expect it, life throws you a curveball. I have recently been diagnosed with a high grade cancer that has metastised, which we frankly did not see coming. A niggling pain led to some tests, which led to this unexpected diagnosis," she wrote while revealing about her cancer on social media.

Then, as she progressed with the treatment, she shared another long and emotional post in which she got her tresses chopped off. "In the words of my favourite author Isabel Allende, "We don't even know how strong we are until we are forced to bring that hidden strength forward. In times of tragedy, of war, of necessity, people do amazing things. The human capacity for survival and renewal is awesome," she wrote.

B-towners and Sonali Bendre's fans are all surprised and inspired by the determination and strong will-power of the actress. With Shrishti giving some more information about Sonali's strength, all our hopes and well wishes are with Sonali. May she beat metastatic cancer like a true warrior!