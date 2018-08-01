Sonali Is 'Staying Strong' While Battling With Metastatic Cancer: Updates From Sister-In Law Shrishti

Highlights
- Sonali Bendre is currently in New York for her treatment
- Sister-in-law Shrishti says she is staying strong
- Sonali revealed her diagnosis of metastatic cancer a few weeks ago
Bollywood actress Sonali Bendre Behl is "staying strong", says her sister-in-law Shrishti Arya. SpotboyE reported that Shrishti replied through a text message the Sonali is staying strong in battling with metastatic cancer. Sonali has been sharing her journey ever since her diagnosis quite, whole heartedly with the world. A few weeks ago, she shared the experience of how important it is to talk about such situation with everyone, especially the kids in the family. She shared, "As much as we wanted to protect him (Ranveer), we knew it was important to tell him the full facts. We've always been open and honest with him and this time it wasn't going to be different. He took the news so maturely... and instantly became a source of strength and positivity for me. In some situations now, he even reverses roles and takes on being the parent, reminding me of things I need to do!"
Currently, Sonali is in the Big Apple with husband Goldie Behl and son Ranveer. Ranveer recently shared a photo taking a walk in New York's central park. It seems as if the 12-year-old is standing rock solid with his mother in fighting metastatic cancer - which can easily spread from one part of the body to the other. Metastasis is the medical term for cancer which spreads to different parts of the body from where it started.
From the moment he was born 12 years, 11 months and 8 days ago, my amazing @rockbehl took ownership of my heart. From then on, his happiness and wellbeing have been the centre of anything @goldiebehl and I ever did. And so, when the Big C reared its ugly head, our biggest dilemma was what and how we were going to tell him. As much as we wanted to protect him, we knew it was important to tell him the full facts. We’ve always been open and honest with him and this time it wasn’t going to be different. He took the news so maturely… and instantly became a source of strength and positivity for me. In some situations now, he even reverses roles and takes on being the parent, reminding me of things I need to do! I believe that it’s imperative to keep kids involved in a situation like this. They are a lot more resilient than we give them credit for. It’s important to spend time with them and include them, rather than make them wait on the side-lines, not being told yet instinctively knowing everything. In our effort to protect them from the pain and realities of life, we might end up doing the opposite. I’m spending time with Ranveer right now, while he’s on summer vacation. His madness and shenanigans help me #SwitchOnTheSunshine. And today, we derive strength from each other #OneDayAtATime
Sonali Bendre has previously been open about her diagnosis and treatment procedure. "Sometimes, when you least expect it, life throws you a curveball. I have recently been diagnosed with a high grade cancer that has metastised, which we frankly did not see coming. A niggling pain led to some tests, which led to this unexpected diagnosis," she wrote while revealing about her cancer on social media.
In the words of my favourite author Isabel Allende, “We don't even know how strong we are until we are forced to bring that hidden strength forward. In times of tragedy, of war, of necessity, people do amazing things. The human capacity for survival and renewal is awesome.” The outpouring of love I’ve received in the last few days has been so overwhelming… and I’m especially grateful to those of you who shared stories of your experiences in dealing with cancer, whether it was your own or of loved ones. Your stories have given me an extra dosage of strength and courage, and more importantly, the knowledge that I’m not alone. Each day comes with its own challenges and victories and so for now, I’m taking this #OneDayAtATime. The only thing I’m trying to be consistent about is maintaining a positive outlook... literally #SwitchOnTheSunshine - it’s my way of dealing with this. Sharing my journey is also part of this process... I can only hope it reminds you that all is not lost and that someone, somewhere understands what you’re going through. Thank you @tomoarakawa for making this a chic transition from long to short!
Then, as she progressed with the treatment, she shared another long and emotional post in which she got her tresses chopped off. "In the words of my favourite author Isabel Allende, "We don't even know how strong we are until we are forced to bring that hidden strength forward. In times of tragedy, of war, of necessity, people do amazing things. The human capacity for survival and renewal is awesome," she wrote.
B-towners and Sonali Bendre's fans are all surprised and inspired by the determination and strong will-power of the actress. With Shrishti giving some more information about Sonali's strength, all our hopes and well wishes are with Sonali. May she beat metastatic cancer like a true warrior!