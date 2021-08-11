'Boy Turned Man': Sonali Bendre Wishes Son Ranveer On 16th Birthday With This Adorable Throwback Post

Sonali Bendre with her son Ranveer. (Image courtesy: iamsonalibendre)

Happy birthday, Ranveer. Actress Sonali Bendre and filmmaker Goldie Behl's son Ranveer turned 16 on Wednesday. On her son's birthday, Sonali Bendre collected some precious memories from his childhood and his teenage days and shared them in the form of a video on her Instagram profile. The first photo features a much younger version of Sonali Bendre holding her baby son in her arms and smiling with all her heart. Other pictures show the actress and Ranveer goofing around and having lots of fun. Her birthday note for son read: "Boy turned man. #Sweet16 Ranveer." See her post here:

Goldie Behl also wished his son on social media on Wednesday. He shared a bunch of pictures of himself teaching Ranveer how to shave and wrote: "Dear Ranveer, today is your big day. You turn 16. From carrying you on my shoulder to standing shoulder to shoulder with you, it's been an amazing journey. These pictures remind me how quickly you have grown up. As you stand at the cusp of adulthood, I am really proud of the person you have become. Continue to grow, learn, explore...May your 16th year be as special as you are. Happy birthday! Love, Papa."

Sonali Bendre and Goldie Behl got married in 2002 and they became parents to Ranveer on August 11 in 2005.

Sonali Bendre is best-known for her performances in films such as Sarfarosh, Hum Saath-Saath Hain, Major Saab and Duplicate among others. She was diagnosed with cancer in July 2018 and stayed in New York for a few months, where she received treatment. The actress returned to Mumbai in December 2018. She was last seen as a judge on TV reality show India's Best Dramebaaz.