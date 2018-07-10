Here's How Sonali Bendre Is Coping With Cancer: Mental Health And Cancer Treatment

Actress Sonali Bendre breaks silence about her journey battling metastatic cancer

The battle with cancer is definitely not an easy one. It was just a week ago that the Bollywood industry was shaken by the saddening news of actress Sonali Bendre Behl being diagnosed with metastatic cancer. The very nature of the cancer is dangerous as it is one which can easily spread to different organs in the body. Now, in a yet another inspiring and heart-touching post, Sonali shares a few minute details about her journey with cancer and how things have been so far. She last told us that she is in New York her for treatment for metastatic cancer. Her latest Instagram post talks about how helpful the love and support of her family and friends has been.

She begins her post by quoting Isabel Allende, who she says is her favorite author. The quote reads: "We don't even know how strong we are until we are forced to bring that hidden strength forward. In times of tragedy, of war, of necessity, people do amazing things. The human capacity for survival and renewal is awesome."

The quote is testament to the fact that the people who are undergoing cancer treatment or treatment for any other deadly disease exhibit strength beyond words. The same kind of strength was seen in actor Irrfan Khan's statement, who is currently undergoing treatment for neuroendocrine tumor.

Irrfan mentioned how the pain was immense. Battling through the pain was what made Irrfan realize his strength and that he needs to play his game better. This very realisation, was what made Irrfan trust himself and submit and surrender, without giving any regards to the outcome of treatment. Most of his concerns seem to have taken a backseat, and all he knows now is what freedom means, in the true sense.

Sonali seems to be on a very similar page. She wrote on her Instagram post, "The outpouring of love I've received in the last few days has been so overwhelming... and I'm especially grateful to those of you who shared stories of your experiences in dealing with cancer, whether it was your own or of loved ones. Your stories have given me an extra dosage of strength and courage, and more importantly, the knowledge that I'm not alone."

Maybe the very idea of seeing support and encouragement from the surrounding people makes these cancer patients more determined to go on fighting with the disease and not give up mid-way. This is especially important for people undergoing treatment, since every day of the treatment is as painful as the previous one.

Sonali goes on, "Each day comes with its own challenges and victories and so for now, I'm taking this #OneDayAtATime. The only thing I'm trying to be consistent about is maintaining a positive outlook... literally #SwitchOnTheSunshine - it's my way of dealing with this. Sharing my journey is also part of this process... I can only hope it reminds you that all is not lost and that someone, somewhere understands what you're going through."

Undoubtedly, sharing about your pain makes the pain less painful, just like sharing about your happiness multiplies the feeling to an unprecedented extent.

We wish super soon recovery for both Sonali and Irrfan!