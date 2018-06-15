Smoking, Diabetes Can Increase Risk Of Dementia; Dementia Risk Factors You Must Know

Highlights
- The study talks about link between smoking, diabetes and dementia
- It does not conclusively claim the link
- Alcohol abuse can increase risk of dementia
Hippocampal calcifications were found in 19.1% of the participants. Older age, diabetes and smoking increase risk of hippocampal calcifications on CT scans.
What is dementia?
Dementia is referred to any decline in mental ability which can affect day-to-day functioning. Common dementia symptoms include memory loss, experiencing difficulty in thinking, communicating, general confusion and disorientation. Apart from smoking and diabetes, there are several factors which can affect your risk of developing dementia.
Risk factors of dementia
1. Cholesterol
High level of LDL (bad) cholesterol in the body can increase your risk of developing vascular dementia.
2. Atherosclerosis
Atherosclerosis is a condition which causes thickening and hardening of the walls of arteries because of buildup of plaque. Substances in the blood like calcium, fat and cholesterol can lead to buildup of plaque. Plaque can narrow your arteries and interrupt blood flow to your brain. This impairs the ability of brain cells to function properly.
3. Mild cognitive impairment
Mild cognitive impairment is referred to a stage between normal forgetfulness and dementia. In most cases, Alzheimer's begin with mild cognitive impairment. Symptoms of this mild cognitive impairment include memory loss which is greater than expected for your age. There is also a deficiency of memory which is quite noticeable.
4. Homocysteine
Homocysteine is an amino acid which naturally circulates in the blood and is a building block of protein. High levels of homocysteine in the body can cause stroke, cognitive impairment, Alzheimer's disease and vascular dementia.
5. Psychological and experiential factors
There are some psychological and experiential factors which can result in dementia. For instance, a person isolating socially or not engaging in cognitively stimulating activities can increase risk of Alzheimer's disease.
6. Alcohol
Drinking large amounts of alcohol can increase risk of developing Korsakoff syndrome, which is a kind of dementia. This condition causes difficulty in learning new information, long-term memory gap and short-term memory loss. As part of dementia treatment, alcohol intake must be controlled.
7. Down syndrome
When people with down syndrome reach their middle age, they get plaques and tangles of Alzhemer's disease. Many of them also end up developing dementia.
8. Genetics
Many forms of dementia are caused because of genetic component and this often runs in families. Certain mutations in specific genes have been identified to increase risk of developing dementia,
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.