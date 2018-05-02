Smoking And Drinking: Top 10 Health Hazards

Highlights Smoking and drinking can cause erectile dysfunction They two habits can increase incidence of heart disease Smoking causes cancer

Smoking and alcohol can cause serious complications in the body

Smoking and drinking are two habits which are considered to be a part of high-risk lifestyle factors. The two are extremely harmful health. You name a disease and alcohol and smoking will be the causative factors of that disease. The two habits have got a lot of negative criticism from the health industry and that is only for the well-being of people. When done regularly, they can cause serious complications in the body. It is thus important to be aware of these health hazards caused by smoking and drinking as they will help you motivate to quit.

1. Erectile dysfunction

For getting erection, males need a steady flow of blood flowing through the penis. An interruption in the blood flow leads to erectile dysfunction. Excessive consumption of alcohol and regular smoking can lead to erectile dysfunction.

2. Emphysema

Emphysema is a condition in which the lungs lose their elasticity and makes it more difficult for a person to breathe. Lungs are pliable and the body needs them to be elastic and flexible in order to breathe properly. However, the damaged caused by regular smoking is such that it comprises the elasticity of lungs and leads to emphysema. In this condition, even minimal exertion can lead to heavy breathing. Studies say that a majority of emphysema cases are caused because of smoking.



3. Wrinkles on skin

Smoking is something which negatively impacts every part of the body. Nicotine and other harmful chemicals in cigarettes can damage collagen and elastin in skin, which can lead to premature wrinkling. Premature wrinkling can happen on any part of the body, including face and arms.



Smoking can cause wrinkles on skin

4. High blood pressure

Excessive drinking and smoking can make you more prone to risks of high blood pressure. High blood pressure can increase risk of heart disease. According to American Heart Association, if high blood pressure is left untreated, it can lead to cognitive heart failure, kidney damage, heart attack, stroke and loss of vision.

5. Smoking impacts digestive system

Regular smokers are prone to risks of cancers of mouth, larynx, oesophagus, throat and pancreatic cancer. People who smoke and don't inhale are at risks of mouth cancer. Smoking can increase insulin resistance, which makes you more prone to type 2 diabetes.



6. Lung cancer

Smoking causes cancer. This disclaimer is written in all cigarette boxes and displayed in numerous public spaces to make people more aware of the health hazards of smoking. One of the leading risk factors of lung cancer is smoking and passive smoking. Passive smoking is done when you breathe smoke from other people. Smoke from cigarettes can stay in the room for hours even after the smoker has left.

7. Liver cirrhosis

Liver is one of the major organs in the body, which is responsible for production of bile. Bile helps in breakdown of fat in the body. Liver also helps in blood purification. If continued for too long, heavy drinking can cause massive damage to liver. It can even lead to liver cirrhosis, which is a condition which slowly deteriorates liver quality and causes its malfunctioning because of chronic injury.



Excessive consumption of alcohol can severely damage liver

8. Respiratory system

Apart from the emphysema and lung cancer, smoking can damage respiratory system by causing diseases such as chronic bronchitis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and asthma. Furthermore, withdrawal symptoms of smoking can cause temporary congestion, coughing, wheezing and respiratory discomfort.



9. High cholesterol

Cholesterol is something which is produced naturally in the liver and is used in the body for production of hormone and cells. Any increase in consumption of alcohol can lead to formation of plaque in the arteries and obstruct flow of blood to the heart. Furthermore, smoking damages walls of blood vessels and lowers level of HDL (good) cholesterol in the body. High levels of cholesterol can increase risks of heart attack, stroke, heart failure and much more.

10. Smoking impacts central nervous system

Nicotine in cigarettes reaches your brain and makes you feel more energised initially and then makes you feel tired and crave for more. Nicotine is the major reason why people experience difficulty in quitting smoking. Withdrawal symptoms of smoking involve impaired cognitive function, anxiety, irritation and depression.



