Small Lifestyle Changes To Kickstart Your Weight Loss Journey

Walking daily ensures weight loss and overall betterment in well-being

Losing weight is a strenuous task. It can take one month and even years to achieve their ideal weight. As you may be aware, there are various factors that influence our weight. Altering these factors can help us achieve our goal weight.

Making these lifestyle changes may seem easier than they are. Changing one's habits, routine, diet, etc. can take a lot of time and patience. To make this process easier for you, we discuss and list simple lifestyle changes that can help you lose weight and will surely kickstart your weight loss journey.

8 Easy lifestyle changes that promote weight loss:

1. Don't skip meals

People often skip meals in order to manage a calorie deficit diet. However, a lack of food does not equate to a low-calorie diet. Instead, try and eat smaller multiple meals. Eating 6 healthy meals a day is much more healthy than eating 2 unhealthy meals that constituted the same amount of calories.

2. Drink water before meals

Our brain often sends the same signal or hunger as it does for thirst. If you suddenly feel hungry after a meal, have a glass of water. It may be the body indicating a lack of water. In addition to this, drinking a glass of water before meals help you feel fuller faster. This reduces the chances of overeating.

3. Walk daily

Inculcating daily workouts in your routine can be hard if you have not followed a workout routine in your life so far. Walking is one of the easiest exercises and can be practiced almost anywhere and at any time. Walking for 30 mins daily can provide numerous benefits besides weight loss.

4. Carry a water bottle

Drinking ample water has been proven to aid weight loss and also help burn fat. Drinking water ensures better functioning of the body and helps fasten weight loss.

5. Read what you eat

When on a weight loss journey, it is essential to be careful of what you eat. While processed and junk foods can result in weight gain, many ‘healthy' alternatives may also not be helpful. It is ideal to do adequate research and be mindful of what foods you are consuming.

6. Watch your alcohol

One might completely forget the number of calories one consumes through alcohol. Different alcoholic drinks have different amounts of calories. These alcohols when made into cocktails, become even more unhealthy.

7. Have home-cooked meals

The best way to ensure your body receives the nutrients it requires is to cook food from scratch. Even healthy foods that we buy often lack nutrition. Cooking at home ensures your body receives vegetables and fruits that are rich in nutrients that aid weight loss.

8. Follow a fitness tracker

There are various in-built and free apps on our phones that can help us follow a weight loss journey. A fitness tracker can help calculate your physical activity and movements. Along with this, certain apps may even help you track your meals and calories consumed throughout the day.

9. Get better sleep

Lack of proper sleep can affect and lower our energy levels. Along with this, lack of proper sleep can affect our moods and even our appetite. Lack of sleep can suppress the production of the hormone that helps us feel satiated.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.