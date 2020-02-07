Skip Coffee, Start Your Mornings On A Healthy Note With These Drinks

Choose these healthy drink to give a healthy touch to your mornings

Are you one of those who prefer coffee or tea as the first thing in the morning? The way you start your morning can affect the rest of the day and your health in various ways. What can be better than starting your day with a healthy note? You can ensure better health by simply adding a healthy drink to your morning routine. You might have heard different opinions about the consumption of fruit juices. Drinking packed juices in the morning are not the best choice to make. Packed juices are loaded with sugar and do not contain enough nutrients. You can give a twist to your morning drinks and combine a variety of ingredients to prepare different drinks for each morning.

Healthy morning drinks

1. Turmeric latte or turmeric milk

Turmeric is loaded with medicinal properties. It should be added to different foods and drinks for maximum benefits. Turmeric milk or turmeric latte can be a part of your breakfast. You can use fresh turmeric to prepare these amazing drinks.

Turmeric is loaded with several health benefits and medicinal properties

Photo Credit: iStock

2. Lemon water

What can be simpler than adding some lemon to a warm glass of water? It is one of the healthies options to choose for a healthy morning. It will boost digestion and eliminate gas issues. Lemon water will also help in detoxification.

3. Mix vegetable juice

Juices are loaded with several nutrients. A glass of fresh juice prepared with a variety of vegetables will offer you the goodness of different nutrients at once. You can choose vegetables of your choice and blend them to prepare fresh juice. Add some fresh lemon juice on the top to add some vitamin C and a good taste to your drink.

4. Apple cider vinegar with water

A small amount of apple cider vinegar added to a glass of water is a popular drink for weight loss. It can be an ideal drink to start your day with. To prepare this drink you need to add one to two tablespoons of apple cider vinegar o a tall glass of warm water.

Apple cider vinegar can help in weight loss

Photo Credit: iStock

5. Amla juice

Ama is one of the best sources of vitamin C. It will help in detoxification. Drinking amla juice can give you a refreshing start to your mornings. Take a small amount of amla juice and add it to a glass of water to consume it.

