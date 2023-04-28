Skincare Tips: Expert Tells How A Low GI Diet And A Healthy Liver Can Help Prevent Acne

A healthy liver can help prevent acne

Acne is a common problem faced by both men and women. Acne is formed when the pores in your skin get clogged due to oil, bacteria or dead skin. This condition is quite common among teenagers. We know you must have already tried a range of creams, oils and medicines to get rid of acne. But, in order to remove acne you should first know the root cause behind it.

According to nutritionist Rashi Chowdhary, imbalances in your blood sugar levels are "one of the primary drivers of acne". In an Instagram post, she explains what triggers the formation of acne and what we can do to prevent it.

The nutritionist says that the food we eat gets broken down into macronutrients which leads to a rise in the blood glucose level. Our pancreas responds to this increase by secreting the hormone insulin which "regulates glucose from the blood and into your cells for energy".

This sugar balance gets affected when we consume foods having high glycemic index (GI) or processed foods or those having gluten in them. The nutritionist adds that this leads to an increase in glucose levels which in turn causes an insulin spike. The insulin further converts into growth factor (IGF-1), which, according to the nutritionist, is a "powerful trigger for acne". She explains that it increases the circulating androgens or male hormones which results in excess production of sebum and skin cell turnover.

Excess oil production means greater chances of your skin pores getting clogged and more "food supply for the acne bacteria to thrive".

To avoid acne, the nutritionist suggests going for low-GI foods that allow for a steady release of glucose into the blood. She also insists on taking a balanced diet with good amounts of fats and proteins and kicking off the day with a protein shake.

Another way you can prevent acne is by taking care of your liver. According to the nutritionist, acne are linked to poor liver function. She highlights that when a person has congested liver, the organ finds it difficult to break down the toxins which end up getting build up. In this case, the body tries to eliminate the toxins through sweat which can result in acne.

Rashi Chowdhary suggests having a collagen green juice daily to keep your liver healthy. She says the juice is "powerful concentrates of phytochemicals" and is rich in chlorophyll. It helps with detoxification and treats inflammation.

