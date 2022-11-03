Skincare Tips: 9 Ayurveda-Backed Herbs That Can Help Boost Your Skin Health

Skincare: Tulsi can aid in the fight against wrinkles and other outward indications of ageing

The ancient Indian medical system known as Ayurveda contains extensive knowledge on herbs that promote healthy skin in writings including the Charaka Samhita, Atharva Veda, and Sushruta Samhita. These ayurvedic pieces are often referred to, as not only improving skin health but various other aspects of our health and bodies. Various herbs are used in various cuisines in India. However, even applying these herbs directly to the skin can improve skin health. In this article, we discuss the best herbs to add to your routine and diet for better skin health as suggested by Ayurveda.

Here are 9 herbs that promote better skin health:

1. Tulsi

Tulsi, which is well known for its therapeutic benefits, can also aid in the fight against wrinkles and other outward indications of ageing. In addition to assisting in the nutrient provision, it can also help to smooth out the texture of the skin. Tulasi has become a skin-friendly superfood as a result of all these factors.

Tulsi contains several properties that make it beneficial to your skin and overall health

Photo Credit: iStock

2. Sandalwood

Sandalwood more popularly known as Chandan may be a great addition to your skincare routine. Chandan or shweta chandana, infused with a pleasant smell, abundant cooling powers, and organic brightening ingredients, wonderfully corrects sun tans, and dark spots, and effectively treats uneven skin tone.

3. Giloy

This herb, also called Guduchi, has powerful anti-inflammatory qualities. It serves to reduce inflammation and revive skin tissue. Along with helping the skin, the herb strengthens the immune system and fosters mental clarity. Giloy can be found in form of tablets and can also be consumed by being made into a juice.

4. Aloe Vera

One of the Ayurvedic herbs most frequently seen in cosmetics is aloe vera. Skin healing is aided by its anti-fungal, anti-inflammatory, and cooling properties. Aloe vera comes in the form of a gel that the aloe vera plant secretes and can be applied straight to the skin. It has been frequently used to treat dry skin, rashes, infections, pimples, and allergies.

5. Amla

Amla is a fantastic anti-ageing herb since it is high in vitamin C and has a tonne of antioxidants. Amla encourages healthy skin and lessens ageing symptoms. Furthermore, it helps tighten your skin and provides you with a radiant complexion. Amla's adaptogenic properties also shield your skin from the negative effects of excessive stress and pressure.

6. Saffron

Although saffron is a costly spice, using a tiny bit with honey can help immensely for the skin. This ayurvedic component hydrates and shields your skin from free radical harm. Furthermore, honey is a natural way to make your skin glow.

Saffron can help bring natural glow to your skin

Photo Credit: iStock

7. Ashwagandha

This herb has a long history of being renowned for its revitalising abilities and advantages for the skin, hair, and general well-being. Regular use of this herb will significantly alter your skin's appearance, making it look younger, healthier, and more radiant. The herb also firms the skin and helps with wrinkle reduction.

8. Neem

Due to their Anti-Oxidizing Properties, neem leaves are commonly used in the production of both Ayurvedic and Western medicines. Neem leaves are bursting with vital oils that keep the skin firmer and less uneven by blocking skin pores. It also helps tighten skin pores and remove pollutants from the skin. Neem soothes eczema and dry skin eliminates wrinkles and other early symptoms of ageing, and reduces under-eye darkness, among many other things.

9. Turmeric

Turmeric is known for its variety of benefits. his herb is beneficial in many ways and from healthy living to healthy skin. The anti-ageing effects of turmeric curcumin ensure that your skin appears younger. Thus, consuming turmeric can not only improve your health but also offer you younger-looking skin.

Make sure to always do a patch test when trying a new herb or product.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.