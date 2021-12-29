Amla During Winters: One Food, Multiple Health Benefits

Amla is a powerhouse of nutrition especially in winters

Winter is the time to stay in your quilts, eat hot delicacies, soak in the sun and make merry! However, winters are also known to bring in various health issues, including dry skin, cough and cold, and a plethora of infections. The Indian foods have several natural ingredients that help us fight these diseases. One of the most important of them all is amla – the Indian gooseberry. It has been used in Ayurveda for thousands of years.

Knowing well the benefits of amla, nutritionist Nmami Agarwal has shared why everyone should eat it during winters. “One food item you should definitely eat in winters – amla,” said Nmami in a new video uploaded on her Instagram account. Why, you ask? Because amla comes with an abundance of nutrition and health benefits.

– It has a good amount of Vitamin C, a natural antioxidant.

– It's good for your skin, good for your hair. It purifies the blood and nourishes skin, besides having anti-ageing properties.

– Helps in weight loss. During winters, we tend to indulge ourselves with rich and delicious foods, resulting in weight gain. Amla helps with detox and cuts the extra flab out of the body.

– Improves eyesight and digestion. The increased desire to munch on snacks and foods during winters often fiddles with our digestion process. Amla helps neutralise the harmful effects and improves gut health.

– It has polyphenols and flavonoids – which are beneficial anti-inflammatory effects and protect cells from oxidative damage that can lead to diseases and infections.

– Amla helps manage diabetes. It is rich in chromium, which is known to help our body to respond to insulin.

That's one food with multiple benefits. You can have amla in several ways – such as amla shots, sabzi, chutney, pickle and murabba.

Check Nmami Agarwal's video here:

So without wasting time, you should include amla immediately in your daily diet.

