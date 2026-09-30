Simone Biles has opened up about a skin problem that became so uncomfortable that she would scratch her scalp until it bled. The Olympic gymnast recently revealed that what she initially assumed was dandruff was eventually diagnosed as seborrheic dermatitis and eczema. Speaking exclusively to PEOPLE, Biles said she had been dealing with persistent itching and flaking for years, including while training for the 2024 Paris Olympics. The symptoms were particularly noticeable around the crown of her head, and she also developed patches on her arms. At first, Biles tried over-the-counter products and other ways of managing the problem herself. But as the symptoms became worse, she eventually sought help from a dermatologist. Her experience highlights why persistent itching, flaking and recurring skin patches should not always be dismissed as simple dandruff or a temporary rash.

Simone Biles Thought Her Itchy Scalp Was Dandruff

Biles told to the media that her symptoms began with itching and flaking on her scalp. Because the problem looked similar to dandruff, she initially treated it herself. She said she tried over-the-counter products but did not get much relief. She later noticed patches appearing on her arms, while the symptoms continued to worsen. According to dermatologist Dr Angela J. Lamb, who spoke to PEOPLE alongside Biles, delaying treatment for inflammatory skin conditions can allow symptoms to become more severe. She also noted that persistent scratching can damage the skin and potentially increase the risk of infection.

Her Symptoms Became Worse During Training

Biles also described how the problem affected her while she was training. She said she would find herself repeatedly scratching her scalp while waiting for events such as bars or beam training. The constant itching became difficult to ignore and also made her increasingly conscious of how her skin looked. In another interview about her experience, Biles said stress appeared to make her symptoms worse. Stress is recognised as a possible trigger for eczema flares, although triggers vary considerably between individuals. The American Academy of Dermatology notes that stress, weather changes, fragrances, harsh detergents and certain skincare products can trigger or worsen eczema in some people.

Why Does Eczema Cause So Much Itching?

Eczema refers to a group of inflammatory skin conditions that can cause dry, itchy and irritated skin. The skin barrier can become compromised, making the skin more sensitive and reactive. Scratching may provide temporary relief from itching, but repeated or vigorous scratching can damage the skin further. This can create a cycle in which itching leads to scratching, scratching damages the skin and the resulting irritation causes more discomfort. Biles' experience of scratching until her scalp bled shows why persistent itching should not simply be tolerated.

Eczema And Seborrheic Dermatitis Are Not The Same Condition

Biles was diagnosed with both seborrheic dermatitis affecting her face and scalp and eczema affecting her arms. Although both can cause itching and irritation, they are different inflammatory skin conditions. Seborrheic dermatitis commonly affects areas where there are more oil-producing glands, including the scalp and face, and can cause flaking and scaling. Eczema is a broader term covering several inflammatory skin conditions, including atopic dermatitis. Because symptoms can overlap with other scalp and skin problems, persistent flaking or itching may require a dermatological assessment rather than repeated experimentation with over-the-counter products.

What Triggered Simone Biles' Flares?

Biles has specifically spoken about stress as something that could worsen her symptoms, particularly during training. She has also described wondering whether different environments or other factors were contributing to her flare-ups. However, there is no single trigger that causes eczema in everyone. The American Academy of Dermatology explains that triggers can differ from one person to another and may include stress, weather, fragrances, skincare products and harsh detergents. This makes identifying personal triggers an important part of managing recurring eczema.

How Simone Biles Manages Her Skin Now

After being diagnosed, Biles began treatment for her skin conditions. Biles has also spoken about managing stress as part of her overall wellbeing. She told Healthline that spending time with friends, getting massages and taking baths at night help her wind down. She also noted that not training every day has helped reduce her stress levels. Her treatment should not be viewed as a universal recommendation. Prescription treatments for eczema and seborrheic dermatitis should be selected with guidance from a dermatologist based on the individual's diagnosis and symptoms.

When Should You See A Dermatologist?

Persistent itching and flaking should not always be assumed to be dandruff. It is worth seeking medical advice if symptoms:

Keep returning or become progressively worse Do not improve with basic skincare Cause significant itching or discomfort Lead to repeated scratching or broken skin Spread to other parts of the body Affect sleep, exercise, work or everyday life

A dermatologist can examine the skin, assess the pattern of symptoms and determine whether the problem is eczema, seborrheic dermatitis or another skin condition.

Why Early Treatment Matters

Biles' story also highlights the importance of not feeling embarrassed about persistent skin symptoms. She has spoken about feeling self-conscious about visible flaking, particularly during photoshoots and while wearing hairstyles that exposed her scalp. Getting an appropriate diagnosis gave her a clearer understanding of what was happening and allowed her to pursue targeted treatment. Eczema can be a chronic condition, but appropriate treatment and skincare can help control symptoms and reduce flare-ups. The American Academy of Dermatology recommends working with a dermatologist to identify triggers and develop an individualised treatment plan.

Simone Biles' experience is a reminder that persistent itching, flaking or recurring patches should not automatically be dismissed as dandruff or a minor skin problem. Her symptoms became severe enough to cause bleeding from repeated scratching before she sought professional help. She was eventually diagnosed with seborrheic dermatitis and eczema and now follows a treatment plan to manage both conditions.

While stress may contribute to flares for some people, eczema triggers are highly individual. Recognising your own triggers, protecting the skin barrier and seeking timely medical advice can make the condition easier to manage.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.